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📢 Nov. 10 Town Hall on Mesquite street projects
📢 Learn About Mesquite Street Projects on Nov. 10
Join the City for Town Hall Tuesday: Public Works Open House & Presentation on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, from 6–7:30 p.m. at Mesquite City Hall, 757 N. Galloway Ave., Mesquite, TX 75149.
Open House (6–6:30 p.m.)
• View current and upcoming Public Works projects
• See the Five-Year Streets Plan
• Talk one-on-one with Public Works project staff
Presentation & Q&A (6:30–7:30 p.m.)
• Learn about street improvements planned for Mesquite
• Ask questions and hear directly from City staff
If you want to understand what’s happening with roads and street work in Mesquite, this is a good chance to see plans and share your questions.
More Info: Calendar • Town Hall Tuesday: Public Works Open Ho...
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