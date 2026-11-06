📢 Nov. 10 Town Hall on Mesquite street projects

📢 Learn About Mesquite Street Projects on Nov. 10

Join the City for Town Hall Tuesday: Public Works Open House & Presentation on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, from 6–7:30 p.m. at Mesquite City Hall, 757 N. Galloway Ave., Mesquite, TX 75149.

Open House (6–6:30 p.m.)

• View current and upcoming Public Works projects

• See the Five-Year Streets Plan

• Talk one-on-one with Public Works project staff

Presentation & Q&A (6:30–7:30 p.m.)

• Learn about street improvements planned for Mesquite

• Ask questions and hear directly from City staff

If you want to understand what’s happening with roads and street work in Mesquite, this is a good chance to see plans and share your questions.