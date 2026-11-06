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Mesquite

📢 Nov. 10 Town Hall on Mesquite street projects

8 days ago
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📢 Learn About Mesquite Street Projects on Nov. 10

Join the City for Town Hall Tuesday: Public Works Open House & Presentation on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, from 6–7:30 p.m. at Mesquite City Hall, 757 N. Galloway Ave., Mesquite, TX 75149.

  • Open House (6–6:30 p.m.)
    • View current and upcoming Public Works projects
    • See the Five-Year Streets Plan
    • Talk one-on-one with Public Works project staff

  • Presentation & Q&A (6:30–7:30 p.m.)
    • Learn about street improvements planned for Mesquite
    Ask questions and hear directly from City staff

If you want to understand what’s happening with roads and street work in Mesquite, this is a good chance to see plans and share your questions.

More Info: Calendar • Town Hall Tuesday: Public Works Open Ho...

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