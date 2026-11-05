🎁 Free Clothing Finds Around Mesquite — Kids & Plus Size

Mesquite neighbors are sharing some useful free items this week, from kids’ clothes to plus-size outfits. Here’s what’s up for grabs nearby.

Item: Girls’ clothing sizes 10/12 – 14/16

What it is: Shirts, dresses, and pajamas for girls. Some pieces are new, others are lightly worn. Neighbor is moving and needs everything gone.

Pickup: Porch pickup near Samuell Farms, Mesquite, TX. Must be picked up before Sunday.

Category: Baby & kids

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Bags of plus size clothes

Sizes: Mostly 18–22

What it is: Mixed clothing ("all kinds") in plus sizes, offered in bags. Great if you or someone you know wears these sizes and wants to refresh a wardrobe for free.

Location: Five Points, Dallas, TX (near Mesquite)

Category: Clothing & accessories

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

These free deals can go fast, so if something looks useful, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.