🏥 Mesquite, TX Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Home Health Openings

Healthcare hiring is steady in Mesquite, Texas, especially for home health and in‑home support. If you like one‑on‑one care and flexible days, these are worth a look.

Employer: Mission Minded Home Healthcare

Mission Minded Home Healthcare Location: Mesquite, TX (in‑home visits)

Mesquite, TX (in‑home visits) Type: Other

Other Pay: $55.00 – $60.00 per hour

You’ll visit patients in their homes, do full assessments, create care plans, give meds and treatments, and update EHRs. Good fit if you want strong hourly pay, autonomy, and time to really know your patients.

Employer: Mission Minded Home Healthcare

Mission Minded Home Healthcare Location: Mesquite, TX (in‑home visits)

Mesquite, TX (in‑home visits) Type: Contract, PRN

Pay: $40.00 – $45.00 per hour

Hands‑on home health role with meds, wound care, IVs, and complex cases like dementia and post‑acute care. Great if you want higher hourly pay, flexible contract/PRN work, and a wide mix of clinical skills.

Employer: Inspired To Care Home Health Agency

Location: Mesquite, TX

Mesquite, TX Type: Full‑time

Pay: $11.15 – $12.00 per hour

Support clients with daily tasks like bathing, dressing, meals, and light housekeeping in homes, assisted living, or group homes. A solid entry role if you’re compassionate, like direct client contact, and want steady full‑time hours.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer has similar roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.