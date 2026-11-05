🛒 Mesquite, TX Retail Jobs: Multiple Customer-Facing Roles Hiring

Mesquite’s retail scene is busy right now, with several stores adding people before the next rush hits. If you like helping customers and don’t mind being on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

O'Reilly Auto Parts Location: Mesquite, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This is a lead customer service role where you support the Store Manager, help run shifts, and keep the store looking sharp. Good fit if you like cars, can handle opening/closing duties, and want solid benefits plus room to grow; bilingual candidates are encouraged to apply.

Employer: Family Dollar

Location: 801 Gross Road, Mesquite, TX 75149

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on assistant manager role covering customer service, stocking, cash handling, and supervising associates. Expect a very active job (lifting up to 55 lbs) with benefits, some HR tasks, and a clear path into store leadership.

Employer: Burlington Stores

Location: Mesquite, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: $14.00–$16.00 per hour

Lead the front end as a Customer Service or Selling Floor Supervisor, acting as Manager on Duty at times. Great if you have at least 1 year of retail leadership, want growth opportunities, paid time off, holidays, 401(k), and store discount, and can work nights/weekends.

Employer: Rooms To Go

Location: Mesquite, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: About $70,000–$100,000/year (commission-based)

High-earning furniture sales role with uncapped commissions, paid training, and strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, discounts). Ideal if you’re outgoing, love helping people design their space, and can work a flexible retail schedule.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Mesquite, TX

Type: Full-time, seasonal

Salary: Not listed

Holiday-season role helping guests find makeup, skincare, and hair products, plus cashiering and stocking. Good match if you’re into beauty, enjoy learning products, and can work days, evenings, weekends, and holidays.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company has more openings nearby, and it’s easier to move around once you’re in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.