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Mesquite
🛒 Mesquite, TX Retail Jobs: Multiple Customer-Facing Roles Hiring
4 days ago
Mesquite’s retail scene is busy right now, with several stores adding people before the next rush hits. If you like helping customers and don’t mind being on your feet, these are worth a look.
Retail Service Specialist
- Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts
- Location: Mesquite, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This is a lead customer service role where you support the Store Manager, help run shifts, and keep the store looking sharp. Good fit if you like cars, can handle opening/closing duties, and want solid benefits plus room to grow; bilingual candidates are encouraged to apply.
Assistant Manager II
- Employer: Family Dollar
- Location: 801 Gross Road, Mesquite, TX 75149
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on assistant manager role covering customer service, stocking, cash handling, and supervising associates. Expect a very active job (lifting up to 55 lbs) with benefits, some HR tasks, and a clear path into store leadership.
Retail Front End Supervisor – Full-Time
- Employer: Burlington Stores
- Location: Mesquite, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $14.00–$16.00 per hour
Lead the front end as a Customer Service or Selling Floor Supervisor, acting as Manager on Duty at times. Great if you have at least 1 year of retail leadership, want growth opportunities, paid time off, holidays, 401(k), and store discount, and can work nights/weekends.
Sales Professional
- Employer: Rooms To Go
- Location: Mesquite, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: About $70,000–$100,000/year (commission-based)
High-earning furniture sales role with uncapped commissions, paid training, and strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, discounts). Ideal if you’re outgoing, love helping people design their space, and can work a flexible retail schedule.
Seasonal Beauty Advisor
- Employer: Ulta Beauty
- Location: Mesquite, TX
- Type: Full-time, seasonal
- Salary: Not listed
Holiday-season role helping guests find makeup, skincare, and hair products, plus cashiering and stocking. Good match if you’re into beauty, enjoy learning products, and can work days, evenings, weekends, and holidays.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company has more openings nearby, and it’s easier to move around once you’re in.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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