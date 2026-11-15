📅 Bosque Redondo Memorial Blessing Run – Runners Needed

The Mescalero Tribal Historic Preservation Office is inviting tribal members and community members to join the upcoming Bosque Redondo Memorial Blessing Run.

Events start on November 19, with the Blessing Run on November 20 and 21.

Runners are needed, and everyone is encouraged to sign up and take part in this community event of remembrance and honor.

To get more details or to sign up, contact Jacob Daukei at the office at 575-464-3005.