Local USW presidents head back to Pittsburgh for talks with U.S. Steel

United Steelworkers (USW) presidents from local unions on the Iron Range and across the nation will be returning to Pittsburgh for labor contract negotiations with United States Steel Corp.

USW bargaining committee members met with U.S. Steel on Friday as the two sides attempt to reach a new labor contract agreement.

“We met with USS today and exchanged proposals,” the USW said in an update to members that work at U.S. Steel facilities. “We're not quite there yet. We've called the Presidents back to Pittsburgh. They'll travel in on Monday.”

The return of USW local presidents to the negotiations comes after USW officials several days ago called on U.S. Steel to move on its most recent contract proposal.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. a week ago reached tentative labor contract agreements with its mining group and steel group.

The tentative four-year agreements with Cliffs set a standard for the industry, the USW said.

On the Iron Range, U.S. Steel owns and operates Minntac Mine in Mountain Iron and Keetac in Keewatin.

It's also minority owner in Hibbing Taconite Co.

USW Local 1938 represents union miners at Minntac Mine.

USW Local 2660 represents union miners at Keetac.