A 74-year-old hunter from Eveleth was in critical condition late Friday after being rescued from a heavily wooded area about a mile from the Whiteface Reservoir Road, a St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office news release stated.

At the time of the rescue, the hunter appeared to be in critical condition. When they reached the hunter, he was found to be semi-conscious and severely hypothermic.

He had visible injuries to his abdomen, and it was learned he fell from a tree stand, located approximately 12 feet above the ground. It is believed he was on the ground for several hours before being located.

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Around 8 p.m. Friday, Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a report of an overdue hunter near Whiteface Reservoir Rd in unorganized Township 56-14. The hunter went out around 08:30 a.m., but failed to check in with family by late afternoon.

Deputies called for assistance from the St. Louis County Rescue Squad, who deployed to the area with numerous personnel and equipment. Additional assistance was also provided by the Minnesota State Patrol and Minnesota DNR Conservation Officers.

At about 10 p.m., the hunter was located by a Rescue Squad drone, in a heavily wooded area, approximately .9 miles from the Whiteface Reservoir Rd. Deputies were nearby on foot and were guided to the patient by the drone operator.

Deputies provided basic first aid to the hunter and worked to keep him warm while rescue teams, accompanied by Hoyt Lakes Ambulance and Lifelink medics, made their way in. An extensive rescue effort took place to safely extricate the hunter out of the woods. He was ultimately flown via Lifelink air medical to Essentia St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth.

The rescue was joint effort between the Sheriff’s Office, Rescue Squad, MN DNR, MN State Patrol, Hoyt Lakes Ambulance and LIfelink air medical.