ELY—Board members of Veterans on the Lake Resort (VOLR) recently took a few minutes of their time before a board meeting for a check presentation as part of Fortune Bay’s Ticket In Ticket Out (TITO) promotion.

VOLR’s Heather Schaller said that Veterans on the Lake Resort served over 8,000 veterans, their families, friend and civilians in 2025.

“This season our veterans’ numbers are not processed yet, but I do know we served over 170 firefighters (many of those veterans themselves) and personnel for three weeks during the Camp Fire,” said Schaller, who thanked Fortune Bay and its guests for their contributions. “It was nice to be able to give back to them.”

Veterans on the Lake Resort is a not-for-profit resort, focusing on providing veterans, the disabled, and the general public, opportunities for inclusion in outdoor recreational activities and mental respite.

The recreational resort, which is located roughly four miles from Ely, is designed to honor those who have contributed to and sacrificed for our nation, in order to help them heal from the pain and suffering they endure.

VOLR’s mission is to strive to make the Veterans on the Lake Resort facilities and outdoor amenities safely accessible and barrier-free.

“It was our pleasure to help the dedicated staff at Veterans on the Lake again this year,” said Fortune Bay Resort Casino’s Director of Public Relations Brian K. Anderson. “The work they do for veterans is inspiring and we appreciate the opportunity to work with them. We are also grateful to our guests for their ongoing support of our TITO promotion. We encourage others to assist them with their needs.”

Here are some items the VOLR could use to help with their operations:

• Marine Batteries 650CCA

• 22-inch charcoal grills

• 6-person dishware sets

• 32x32 inch surround shower bases

• Humminbird Piranha Max 4 depth/fish finders

• 18x805x8 golf cart tires and rims

For more information, please call Veterans on the Lake at 218-365-6900 or visit VeteransontheLakeResort.org