MOUNTAIN IRON – The Arrowhead Library System (ALS) will be offering Bandana Take & Create Kits to be distributed at member public libraries December 1—31, 2026. This home art experience was designed by local artist Mary Mulari and is titled: Bandana Makeovers: 5 No-Sew and 5 Easy-Sew Projects.

Ordinary bandanas become drawstring bags, gift wrap, travel accessories, dog decor, and more with this kit! Transform your bandanas with five no-sew and five easy-sew projects with instructions included in each kit. Artists will create clever decor, accessories, and gifts for sharing with friends and family through this art experience.

These Take and Create Kits are appropriate for adults and children ages 8 and up. Supplies are provided in these kits, including an instructional video for an immersive art experience.

Kits will be distributed at the following public libraries and ALS outreach locations:

Aurora Public Library

Babbitt Public Library

Baudette Public Library

Bovey Public Library

Buhl Public Library

Calumet Public Library

Carlton Area Public Library

Chisholm Public Library

Cloquet Public Library

Coleraine Public Library

Cook Public Library

Duluth Public Library

Ely Public Library

Eveleth Public Library

Gilbert Public Library

Grand Marais Public Library

Grand Rapids Area Library

Hibbing Public Library

Hoyt Lakes Public Library

International Falls Public Library

Keewatin Public Library

Marble Public Library

Moose Lake Public Library

Mountain Iron Public Library

Silver Bay Public Library

Two Harbors Public Library

Virginia Public Library

Arrowhead Library System Bookmobile

Arrowhead Library System Mail-A-Book (*patrons must qualify for Mail-A-Book services, kit may be modified in order to deliver by mail)

This program, sponsored by Arrowhead Library System, was funded in part or in whole with money from Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund. To learn more about Arrowhead Legacy Events, please see our calendar at www.alslib.info or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/alslibinfo.