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Bandana kits available at ALS libraries this December
MOUNTAIN IRON – The Arrowhead Library System (ALS) will be offering Bandana Take & Create Kits to be distributed at member public libraries December 1—31, 2026. This home art experience was designed by local artist Mary Mulari and is titled: Bandana Makeovers: 5 No-Sew and 5 Easy-Sew Projects.
Ordinary bandanas become drawstring bags, gift wrap, travel accessories, dog decor, and more with this kit! Transform your bandanas with five no-sew and five easy-sew projects with instructions included in each kit. Artists will create clever decor, accessories, and gifts for sharing with friends and family through this art experience.
These Take and Create Kits are appropriate for adults and children ages 8 and up. Supplies are provided in these kits, including an instructional video for an immersive art experience.
Kits will be distributed at the following public libraries and ALS outreach locations:
Aurora Public Library
Babbitt Public Library
Baudette Public Library
Bovey Public Library
Buhl Public Library
Calumet Public Library
Carlton Area Public Library
Chisholm Public Library
Cloquet Public Library
Coleraine Public Library
Cook Public Library
Duluth Public Library
Ely Public Library
Eveleth Public Library
Gilbert Public Library
Grand Marais Public Library
Grand Rapids Area Library
Hibbing Public Library
Hoyt Lakes Public Library
International Falls Public Library
Keewatin Public Library
Marble Public Library
Moose Lake Public Library
Mountain Iron Public Library
Silver Bay Public Library
Two Harbors Public Library
Virginia Public Library
Arrowhead Library System Bookmobile
Arrowhead Library System Mail-A-Book (*patrons must qualify for Mail-A-Book services, kit may be modified in order to deliver by mail)
This program, sponsored by Arrowhead Library System, was funded in part or in whole with money from Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund. To learn more about Arrowhead Legacy Events, please see our calendar at www.alslib.info or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/alslibinfo.