A $15 billion Mesabi Metallics steelmaking plant planned in Iowa is moving forward with state and local support.

The Iowa Lee County Board of Supervisors has unanimously approved a term sheet with Mesabi Metallics for the company’s proposed steel complex, according to Mesabi Metallics.

The county board also passed a resolution supporting the proposed plant, a key requirement for state support, according to Mesabi Metallics.

“This is a generational investment in Iowa, and this week’s vote moves it forward,” Joe Broking, Mesabi Metallics chief executive officer said in a news release. “Paired with our nearly $3 billion investment in Minnesota, this project creates a fully integrated American steel supply chain—iron mined and processed in Minnesota, high-quality steel made in Iowa.”

The steel mill would be fed with iron produced from direct-reduction ore pellets from the roughly $3 billion Mesabi Metallics mine and processing facility being completed in Nashwauk.

Lee County is the furthest southeastern Iowa county.

The term sheet agreement with Lee County provides up to $10.5 million in host-community payments from Mesabi Metallics during development and construction of the steel mill to help offset demands on county services, according to Mesabi Metallics.

It also guarantees at least $112 million in new assessed property value before Mesabi Metallics receives any tax rebate and pays Lee County $50 million over 20 years in lieu of additional property taxes, according to Mesabi Metallics.

Mesabi Metallics in September announced plans to build the up to 10 million metric ton-per-year steel mill in Iowa near the Mississippi River.

Initially, the steel plant would produce about 7.5 million metric tons of steel annually.

Iowa’s legislature in early October approved amendment of the state’s Major Economic Growth Attraction program.

The amendment allows Mesabi Metallics up to about $1.4 billion in tax credits for completion and operation of the steel mill.

The amended program would provide Mesabi Metallics with a tax investment credit up to 10 percent of capital investment costs over 10 years, doubling the program’s previous limit of five percent.

Construction of the steel mill would support more than 6,000 construction jobs, according to Mesabi Metallics.

It would employ at least 1,750 when fully operational, Mesabi Metallics said.

During construction and over its first 10 years of operation, the steel mill would generate an estimated $95 billion in total economic output, according to Mesabi Metallics.

The steel mill would utilize electric arc furnaces to produce steel.

Construction of the steel mill is planned to start in 2027.

Steel production would begin in 2030.

The $15 billion steel mill project would be the largest in Iowa history, according to Mesabi Metallics.

“We thank the Lee County Board of Supervisors for bringing us one step closer to thousands of good-paying jobs, a stronger American manufacturing base and a critical new source of domestic steel,” Broking said.

Mesabi Metallics says it plans to begin producing direct-reduction iron ore pellets in coming weeks at its Nashwauk facility.

At capacity, the Nashwauk taconite plant would produce seven million metric tons of direct-reduction iron ore pellets per year, according to the company.

It will be the first new iron ore plant built on Minnesota’s Iron Range in about 50 years.

Meantime, Mesabi Metallics is mining at the site and producing iron ore concentrate on a continuous basis, according to Mesabi Metallics officials.

At one time, the Nashwauk project was known as Minnesota Steel and held permits for steelmaking, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

Mesabi Metallics would have to amend its existing permits for steelmaking, the company said.

Mesabi Metallics is an Essar Group company.