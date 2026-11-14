VIRGINIA/EVELETH—Knowing how much Jeremy Liimatta meant to Rock Ridge students in his theater productions and everyone else at the school, a group of juniors and seniors were determined to make sure something was done to honor him.

Liimatta died in April 2025 after battling pancreatic cancer and the group of high school students wanted to make sure the late theater director and paraprofessional was never forgotten.

They came up with the idea of recognizing Liimatta with a plaque featuring his photo outside the technical room of the Performing Arts Center.

But to make that happen, they needed to raise $5,000 for the Tech Booth naming rights.

“We debated doing bake sales, doing something like hats on day at the elementaries so the kids could pay $1 to put their hats on because Jeremy was always wearing a hat,’’ said junior Jayden Jackson.

They figured fundraising would be a challenge, she added, and they “decided to rely on our community. On the Iron Range, we have a very small community but it’s very close knit. Everybody knows everybody and so many people knew, loved or were family of Jeremy, or all of the above. We thought that a GoFundMe might make a good start, and it was so much more than that. It ended up being our start and our finish. We gathered all $5,000 from the GoFundMe purely from willing donations.’’

Senior Ava Sherek said it took less than three months to get all the donations, which culminated with a presentation before the Rock Ridge School Board Monday night.

Jackson said there were a multitude of donations, including many smaller amounts.

“We’re grateful for every single one,’’ she said. “Our largest donation was $1,000 coming from a theater student, currently in 11th grade. I wish I could name her and say thank you, thank you, thank you, but she wants to remain anonymous.

“It just shows how much Jeremy had an impact on all of us, Jackson stated. “It wasn’t just the five of us that chose to sit down and do this. It was every student that he watched on stage and I think that just really shows with how much money and time everybody put into this.’’

Seniors Anna Fierst, Addison Golden, and Delia Ray were the other girls in the group of five.

”These girls did such a great job with this project,’’ said Willie Spelts, Director of School to Work Engagement at Rock Ridge. “I am both proud and impressed with them. This is a great example of when passion meets appreciation and what great things can happen. They will be able to draw on this experience for the rest of their lives and what a forever impact they have made for Jeremy at Rock Ridge High School.”

Jackson said the plaque will hopefully be in place on Nov. 19, which is World Pancreatic Cancer Day.

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Looking back to Monday’s School Board meeting, Jackson, Sherek and many others became emotional.

”Keeping his memory alive was really important for me,’’ said Sherek. She wants to make sure younger students know who Liimatta was as they walk the school halls in coming years.

”The only thing that was going through my mind was that he’s not here. I could picture him standing on stage’’ with his little “quarter smile,’’ Jackson said. “That’s all I could see. It was a reminder that he wasn’t here and why we were doing it.’’ ... “It felt like we were reopening the wound, reopening the grief.’’

She said it was all worth it because “I know he would have done it for me. I know he would have done it for any of his students,’’ she added.

”For me it was just a blur (in front of the School Board), and the next thing you knew everyone was crying. I heard Jayden talking and I heard her voice crack ever so slightly, and that’s when I broke,’’ Sherek said.