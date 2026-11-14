HIBBING—More than seven decades after being part of a Hibbing High School swimming team that brought home a state championship, Roger Kleffman is still making waves.

In 2024, at age 90, Kleffman returned to competitive swimming after 72 years away from the sport. Now approaching his 93rd birthday, the former Hibbing Bluejacket has earned national recognition, set records, and returned to a passion that began during his childhood on Minnesota’s Iron Range.

For Kleffman, his success today is closely connected to the opportunities and experiences he had growing up in Hibbing, including swimming under legendary coach Paul “Pop” Lukens.

“The time I spent on the swim team in Hibbing is paying off now,” Kleffman said, reflecting on the skills and techniques he learned as a young swimmer.

A championship tradition

During the 1930s and into the early 1950s, Hibbing High School was a powerhouse in Minnesota swimming. Under Lukens, the Bluejackets captured 14 state championships, according to Kleffman. The team’s first state championship under Lukens came in 1927, with his final championship coming in 1952.

Although Lukens continued coaching, Kleffman recalled that larger schools in southern Minnesota brought stronger competition to the state swimming championships.

Kleffman was a member of the 1952 championship team, competing in the flying breaststroke, a predecessor of today’s butterfly stroke, and the 200-yard medley relay.

He remembers traveling to the state tournament with his teammates in a caravan of cars, staying in a hotel, and competing against the best swimmers in Minnesota.

He recalls the camaraderie among teammates and the community support surrounding the program, including the recognition the swimmers received in local newspapers.

The Bluejackets had several outstanding swimmers, and Kleffman remembers the excitement of being part of a program with such a strong tradition of success.

He credits much of that success to Lukens, who pushed his athletes to continually improve.

“He was demanding, but in a good way,” Kleffman recalled. “You have to do the work to get the result.”

For Kleffman, swimming provided an opportunity to challenge himself physically and mentally. Improvement required attention to technique, conditioning, and the determination to keep working toward a goal.

Kleffman believes he may be the last swimmer from Hibbing’s championship era who is still actively competing.

A return to the water

Following high school, Kleffman stepped away from competitive swimming but remained physically active, and his love for swimming never faded.

For approximately 30 years, he enjoyed running. When knee problems made running difficult, he turned to bicycling. Eventually, balance concerns made that activity challenging.

His younger brother, Robin Kleffman, encouraged him to return to the pool.

Swimming runs in the Kleffman family. Robin and another brother, Joel Kleffman, both competed for Hibbing High School during the 1960s. Robin was an accomplished swimmer, while Joel participated in diving.

Robin continued competing through U.S. Masters Swimming and was inducted into the Minnesota Masters Swimming Hall of Fame in 2019.

With his brother’s encouragement, Kleffman joined U.S. Masters Swimming in 2024, becoming a member of the Minnesota Masters swimming team, the Relakers.

Although he now lives in Illinois, Kleffman competes with the Minnesota team while training independently at a swimming facility near his home.

That same year, Kleffman and Robin competed together in two swim meets, marking a new chapter in their family’s swimming tradition.

Making a splash nationally

Kleffman’s return to competitive swimming has brought an impressive series of accomplishments.

In 2024, he established Minnesota age-group freestyle records in the 50- and 100-yard events. He also earned one first-place and four second-place finishes at the U.S. Masters Swimming National Championships.

His success continued in 2025, when he set a Minnesota age-group record in the 500-yard freestyle and recorded the fastest national time in the 200-yard freestyle among swimmers ages 90 to 94, earning All-American honors.

He also finished second in the 500-yard freestyle and participated on an 85-and-over relay team that established a U.S. Masters Swimming national record, earning another All-American distinction.

The Relakers captured the Minnesota Masters state championship that year.

In 2026, Kleffman continued adding to his accomplishments, establishing a Minnesota age-group record in the 1,000-yard freestyle and improving the previous mark by more than four and a half minutes.

He also recorded the fastest U.S. Masters Swimming time in the 1,000-yard freestyle for the 90—94 age group, earning his second individual All-American honor.

Kleffman received another relay All-American honor, while the Relakers repeated as Minnesota Masters state swimming champions.

Despite his accomplishments, Kleffman remains modest about his success, noting that relatively few people continue competing in distance swimming events into their 90s.

He has found that his strength lies in endurance rather than sprinting, drawing on the conditioning he developed through decades of running and bicycling.

An appreciation for Hibbing

While Kleffman’s swimming accomplishments are impressive, his memories of Hibbing extend well beyond the pool.

He remembers growing up in a community that valued hard work, education, and athletic achievement.

Kleffman’s love for swimming began during childhood at his family’s cabin on Sturgeon Lake, where he first learned to swim.

During his school years, Hibbing enjoyed success across multiple sports, including football, tennis, basketball, and swimming.

Kleffman credits the region’s mining heritage with helping provide outstanding educational and recreational facilities, including the indoor swimming pool where he trained.

He also remembers exceptional teachers and opportunities for students to continue their education through Hibbing’s junior college before transferring to the University of Minnesota.

“We were fortunate,” Kleffman said of the opportunities available to students in Hibbing.

He believes the combination of strong schools, dedicated teachers, quality facilities, and outstanding coaches gave young people a foundation that continued benefiting them throughout their lives.

He believes young athletes should find activities they enjoy, work with their coaches, and develop the skills and strength needed to reach their potential.

It’s advice he continues to follow himself.

Connecting generations of Bluejackets

As another generation of Hibbing High School swimmers prepares for postseason competition, Kleffman’s story offers a connection to the school’s rich championship tradition.

His memories of representing Hibbing at the state tournament reflect the pride and camaraderie that helped define his experience as a Bluejacket.

For today’s swimmers, his accomplishments serve as a reminder of the lasting impact high school athletics can have long after graduation.

Looking ahead

Kleffman, who turns 93 on Nov. 30, continues training regularly.

He enjoys visiting the pool in the afternoon, when he can often have a lane to himself and complete his workouts at his own pace.

Although he has experienced some of the health challenges that come with aging, Kleffman remains grateful for his ability to stay active, travel, and maintain his independence.

He has no plans to stop competing.

In fact, he is already looking ahead to his 95th birthday, when he will enter a new age group in U.S. Masters Swimming.

According to Kleffman, Minnesota currently has no freestyle records established in the 95-to-99 age category, providing him with an opportunity to pursue even more records.

His journey has come full circle, connecting the swimming traditions of his hometown with an enduring passion for competition, personal improvement, and staying active.

And for this former Bluejacket, the water still feels like home.