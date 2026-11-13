ST. PAUL—The Chisholm volleyball team turned things around following their stat quarterfinal loss with a win in the consolation semifinals on Friday as the Bluestreaks took down Pine River-Backus 3-0 (25-18, 25-10, 25-21).

The win puts Chisholm into Saturday’s consolation championship round where they’ll take on Mayer Lutheran.

The Bluestreaks looked sluggish out of the gate Friday against the Tigers, but turned things around to play solid volleyball for the remainder of the three sets.

Chisholm fell down 9-5 in the early moments of the match with PR-B’s Margaret Crimmins and Maren Lundquist scoring kills for the opposition while the Bluestreaks had already piled up a trio of attacking errors.

Chisholm managed to tie things up at 11 thanks to some work in the front row by Annaka Gams and Kenzie Pender, putting them level with the Tigers with plenty more to go. A Sloen Worlie ace gave Chisholm their first lead of the set and Ashley Panichi grew the lead with a solid kill from the outside.

The two teams tied again at 14, 15 and finally 18 before Chisholm took the lead for good with the Bluestreaks ending the set on a 7-0 run with Makayla Paine, Gams, Pender and Jeziraw Flack all scoring on the attack.

After a brief series of ties to start the second set, Chisholm took a 3-3 game and found a nine-point scoring run, giving them a quick 12-3 lead that ended the set before it could really ever begin.

Falling on the service arm of Panichi, the senior served three aces while Gams, Paine and Pender all put the ball to the floor on the attack. Pine River-Backus got the gap to as little as seven not long after, but four straight Panichi kills after she returned to the front row but an exclamation point on things as Chisholm raced to the 25-10 two-set lead.

Two kills from Flack, one from Panichi and an ace from Worlie gave the ‘Streaks a strong 4-0 lead to start the third set and that buffer held steady for most of the set as the ‘Streaks looked to put the match away quickly.

A Panichi kill, a Mya Stainiger-David ace and two Tiger hitting errors brought Chisholm up to an 8-2 lead. Pine River-Backus spent most of the rest of the set trying to close that gap, eventually getting it down to as little as two, but the Bluestreaks attack with Pender, Paine, Flack, Gams and Panichi was enough to keep them at bay.

Leading 24-21, one last Panichi kill, giving her 14 for the match put things away as the Bluestreaks locked up a spot in the consolation championship round.

Panichi added three aces to her statline as well as 10 digs. Auvryana Worlie led in digs with 17, Hennessy Temple had 14 and Sloen Worlie had 10 to go with two aces. Pender added seven kills, Gams had six and Paine and Flack had five apiece. Temple finished with 30 set assists.

Chisholm will look to bring home the consolation championship trophy Saturday, when they take on third-seeded Mayer Lutheran starting at 10:30 a.m. at Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul.