VIRGINIA—Mesabi Musical Theatre will bring “theatrical chaos and physical comedy” to the stage this December with The Play That Goes Wrong, the organization’s first non-musical production. MMT has entertained Iron Range audiences for more than 20 years, starting with its first production, Guys and Dolls, performed at Eveleth-Gilbert High School in 2002.

Performances will take place at 7 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, December 2-5, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, December 6, at Minnesota North College’s Virginia campus, 1001 Chestnut St., Virginia.

The December production brings MMT back to Virginia following performances in Hibbing and marks director Jack Gritzmacher’s return to stage directing after a five-year hiatus. A partnership with Minnesota North College also brings eight college students into the production as performers, technical crew members and stagehands.

Tickets are on sale now at mesabimusical.ludus.com. Prices are $28 for adults and $25 for students and seniors. The production will use reserved seating, and advance online purchases are strongly encouraged. Limited seats will be available at the door.

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About the show

Written by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, the Olivier Award-winning comedy follows the Cornley University Drama Society’s disastrous opening night of The Murder at Haversham Manor. According to the publicity about the play, “As the company attempts to stage a 1920s whodunit, an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that cannot play dead and actors stumbling over their lines turn the murder mystery into mayhem.

“Originally conceived and performed by the comedy company Mischief, The Play That Goes Wrong combines a murder mystery with the physical comedy of a play falling apart onstage.” Gritzmacher describes a production in which set pieces fall apart, actors break character to address the audience and reluctant crew members step in for injured performers.

“The show is a fast-paced and hilarious homage to that familiar mantra ‘The show must go on!’” he said.

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A return to directing

“What a joy to be back directing a show for the stage after a five-year hiatus,” Gritzmacher said.

Gritzmacher has remained involved with MMT as a set designer or producer. This is his second time directing for the organization, following “Chicago” in 2014. Most of his directing experience comes from more than 30 years of directing shows at Eveleth-Gilbert High School.

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Partnership with Minnesota North College

MMT’s return to Virginia also provides an opportunity for Minnesota North College students to earn course credit through theatre. The partnership grew out of conversations between MMT Artistic Director Susan Nelson, who teaches theatre at the college, and Aaron Reini, the college’s dean of students. Reini wanted to bring back theatre practicums that would give students hands-on experience.

At the same time, MMT was exploring adding a fall or spring production to its annual summer musical. The partnership connected those goals: MMT would produce the show at the college’s Virginia campus, and students could enroll in a performance or production practicum under Nelson’s guidance.

Nelson connected interested students with the opportunity through her Theatre Appreciation course and her role as a mentor in the college’s College Life program, which includes student- athletes. Eight college students are participating as performers, technical crew members or stagehands.

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Cast and production team

The cast features Sam Papin as Chris/Inspector Carter; Ben Wagner as Robert/Thomas Colleymoore; Daniel Crockett as Max/Cecil Haversham/Arthur the Gardener; Daisy Borden as Dennis/Perkins the Butler; Deantae Griggs as Trevor; James Conger as Jonathan/Charles Haversham; Vivi Verant as Sandra/Florence Colleymoore; and Rowan Hendrickson as Annie.

Ava Sherek, Matthew Tuomi and Brandie Crockett-Walker round out the cast as on-stage crew members.

The production team includes Jack Gritzmacher, director and set designer; Susan Nelson, MMT artistic director; Brennan Muhich, MMT business manager, publicity and box office; Jason Ness, stage manager; Brandie Crockett-Walker, assistant stage manager; Dustin Davidson, lights and sound; Jeff Schaefbauer, carpenter; Bethany Dwyer, properties master; Mary Creighton, costume designer; Pam Rooney, scenic artist; Jashawn Scott, stagehand; Linda Currie, house manager; and Alison Perry, publicity and box office.

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About Mesabi Musical Theatre

Originally established to provide musical theatre opportunities for high school students across the region, the nonprofit community theatre organization has expanded to include cast and crew members of all ages.

For more information, visit mesabimusicaltheatre.com or email mesabimusical@gmail.com.

Presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Dramatists Play Service.

www.concordtheatricals.com