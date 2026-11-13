AEOA Hibbing LEE Center menu

November 16-20

Monday: Swiss steak, potato wedges, peas, frosted cake

Tuesday: Fall Party! Creamy potato soup, turkey roast, apples, brownie

Wednesday: Bruschetta chicken pasta, broccoli, strawberry shortcake

Thursday: Tater Tot hot dish, carrots, Rice Krispie bar

Friday: Cook’s choice, see your local kitchen for menu

Alternative entrees are available on days indicated. Please call in your request 24 hours in advance.

Frozen meals are available for weekends.

Registered customers are offered the meal service for a $5 contribution. Customers under age 60 are charged $10.

Menus are subject to change without notice. If you have questions, call the Virginia office at 800-662-5711, ext. 6899 or 218-735-6899.

For more information call 218-735-6899.

To volunteer as a driver for the Meals on Wheels Program, call Site Manager Mary Frances Krak at 218-262-4784.