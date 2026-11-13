MOUNTAIN IRON—It’s been two years since the Mountain Iron-Buhl football team found themselves in the state tournament but the Rangers are looking to make their mark on the state’s biggest stage once again.

Tonight, MI-B will open up the Class A State Tournament at 6 p.m. with a tilt against Breckenridge in Becker, with the winner advancing to the semifinals next weekend at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

With the state tournament field set, the Rangers earned the No. 3 seed in the north while Breckenridge came in as the No. 2 seed. When it comes to preparing for the Cowboys, MI-B coach Dan Zubich acknowledged the Western Minnesota power that made an appearance in the Prep Bowl last season, finishing state runner-up.

They’ve got a good tradition that goes way back,” Zubich said. “I remember Deer River playing them in the ‘80s in the Dome. Last year they were state runner-up. Their quarterback from that run is back this year and he’s a good, D-II talent. They’re solid on offense and defense and we’ll see an odd defense for the first time all season against them.”

Cowboys quarterback Riley Kappes is a danger with both his arm and his legs while senior running back Joey Lopez has the ability to create big plays at will for a team that averaged 36.5 points a game.

Defensively, Breckenridge is no slouch as well, surrendering just nine points a game. The Cowboys gave up six points or less in six of their 11 games so far this season and gave up 16 or less in 10.

Sitting at 11-0, Breckenridge’s two closest games this year both came against Section 6A rival Parkers Prairie, with the Cowboys winning 7-6 on September 12 and 21-14 in last week’s section championship game. Zubich says his team doesn’t play the same type of football as Parkers Prairie, so the Rangers will need to get creative and find a way to stop a Cowboy offense that is used to getting its way.

“We have their whole season of film to look back at but the things you see in August aren’t what you’re going to see in November and they could say the same thing about us. We tend to focus on the most recent games and Parkers Prairie played them tough but that doesn’t really help us because they don’t do what we do.

“I think there are some things there for us to look at and we’ll need to be prepared for what they throw at us. It’s a winnable game but it’ll be a battle.”

And this late in the season, Zubich says, the Rangers can’t give the Cowboys any extra yards.

“With how strong that defense is, we need to take care of the ball. We need every opportunity we can get to score and we can’t have penalties. The silly mistakes will kill us at this point in the year.”

Zubich says Breckenridge is a bit bigger than the Rangers in the trenches, but the teams are pretty comparable when it comes to size. Known for their speed, the coach hopes MI-B can use that to their advantage Friday.

“We don’t always have the biggest linemen but if we get guys that are 210, 220 and they can move, then we’ll take that. They’ve got a couple bigger linemen coming in at 240 or 250, but other than that we look pretty similar.”

With their long streak of state appearances during their 9-man days, the Rangers could comfortably rely on their most experienced players having some time on the big stage under their belt. Falling short of a section title a year ago, that streak is broken so Zubich knows his team will need to rely on a few key players for that type of experience.

“We have some seniors that played in the semifinals back in 2024. Guys like Grady Knapper and Izaiah Alto, they’ve been there and they’ve seen it. Other guys have been there but weren’t on varsity at the time so they know what a big deal it is but they don’t know the exact feeling yet. Regardless, everyone knows it’s a big game so I think they’ll be ready to go.”