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School lunch menus
November 16-20
HIBBING
Monday: Hamburger on wwbun, pickle slices, sweet potato confetti tots, chilled peaches, lowfat milk choices
Tuesday: Mexican taco w/fixings, zesty salsa, refried beans, whale kernel corn, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices
Wednesday: Super deli sub sandwich w/garden fresh fixings, pickle spear, crisp baby carrots, pineapple tidbits, lowfat milk choices, mixed berry animal crackers
Thursday: Roasted turkey gravy over mashed potatoes, seasoned broccoli, whole grain dinner roll, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices
Friday: Chicken nuggets, macaroni and cheese, steamed green beans, crunchy fresh vegetables, cinnamon applesauce, lowfat milk choices
CHISHOLM
Monday: Hamburger on wwbun, pickle slices, sweet potato confetti tots, chilled peaches, lowfat milk choices
Tuesday: Mexican taco w/fixings, zesty salsa, refried beans, whale kernel corn, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices
Wednesday: Super deli sub sandwich w/garden fresh fixings, pickle spear, crisp baby carrots, pineapple tidbits, lowfat milk choices, mixed berry animal crackers
Thursday: Roasted turkey gravy over mashed potatoes, seasoned broccoli, whole grain dinner roll, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices
Friday: Chicken nuggets, macaroni and cheese, steamed green beans, crunchy fresh vegetables, cinnamon applesauce, lowfat milk choices
NASHWAUK-
KEEWATIN
Monday: Hamburger on wwbun, pickle slices, sweet potato confetti tots, chilled peaches, lowfat milk choices
Tuesday: Mexican taco w/fixings, zesty salsa, refried beans, whale kernel corn, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices
Wednesday: Super deli sub sandwich w/garden fresh fixings, pickle spear, crisp baby carrots, pineapple tidbits, lowfat milk choices, mixed berry animal crackers
Thursday: Roasted turkey gravy over mashed potatoes, seasoned broccoli, whole grain dinner roll, cinnamon applesauce, lowfat milk choices
Friday: Chicken nuggets, macaroni and cheese, steamed green beans, crunchy fresh vegetables, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices