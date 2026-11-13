Laid-off Minorca Mine steelworkers will have the opportunity to return to good-paying taconite plant jobs.

A total of 268 laid-off Minorca Mine United Steelworkers (USW) Local 6115 members will be offered jobs at Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.,’s other northeastern Minnesota taconite plants, Al King, USW Local 6115 president said.

Pending ratification of the USW’s tentative labor contract agreement with Cleveland-Cliffs, laid-off Minorca Mine union members will be able to go to work at Cliffs’ United Taconite, Hibbing Taconite Co. or Northshore Mining Co., King said.

“It’s going to give these people an opportunity to work close to home until we restart,” King said. “Cliffs has told us time and again that they will restart Minorca.”

It’s a major piece of good news for Minorca Mine steelworkers and the entire Iron Range.

“This is an unbelievable development for our laid-off members and the Iron Range as a community,” John Arbogast, USW District 11 staff representative said. “This is undoubtedly the most exciting news on the Iron Range in the last 20 months.”

“The crazy thing about this is it’s going to affect everyone in the community,” King said. “They’re going back to making $100,000 a year and be able to support their families and support businesses like Joe’s hamburger or Village Inn.”

The opportunity for laid-off Minorca Mine steelworkers to work at other area Cliffs’ taconite plants comes as a result of the tentative new labor contract agreement forged last week between the USW and Cliffs, King said.

“It’s definitely a surprise,” King said. “This came to fruition toward the end of bargaining. A priority of our was to get our members back to work. We were dedicated to getting our guys back to work with this contract.”

There’s currently not a timetable for the laid-off workers to go to work at the other Cliffs’ northeastern taconite plants, he said.

But with ratification of the tentative labor contract agreement, the USW will meet with Cleveland-Cliffs to move forward in offering jobs to the laid-off Minorca miners at the other taconite facilities, he said.

“We will have to ratify the contract first and then sit down and negotiate how many positions,” King said. “They (Cliffs) will try to keep people in the classifications they know.”

The offer will be extended to all 268 Minorca USW-represented miners, whether they’ve already taken a job elsewhere, or not, King said.

About 160 of Minorca’s union workforce have not yet found other jobs, King said.

Even if a laid-off Minorca miner has taken a job elsewhere, they would still be able to hold their rights and return to Minorca with a reopening, King said.

The agreement also fixes pension security issues, King said.

The agreement also includes the recall of other laid-off USW members at Cliffs’ northeastern Minnesota taconite plants such as Hibbing Taconite, Arbogast said.

Since labor contract negotiations began in July, a USW priority was to make sure it extended the benefits and pay for the laid-off Minorca members, Arbogast said.

“We also tried to secure the reopening of the Minorca Mine during bargaining,” Arbogast said. “We hope as market conditions continue to improve we will see Cliffs reopen the mine. In the meantime, Cliffs has agreed to recall over 150 laid-off members at the other Cliffs mines. Credit needs to be given to the local Minorca bargaining team, USW International bargaining leaders and Cleveland-Cliffs. You’re never totally happy with every round of bargaining, but this was a life changer.”

King said Rob Fischer, Cleveland-Cliffs’ executive vice president of Human Resources and Labor Relations, played a major role in forging the deal that will offer jobs to Minorca miners at other northeastern Minnesota Cliffs’ facilities.

“I have the utmost respect for him,” King said. “It took a lot of conversations with Cleveland-Cliffs and I greatly appreciate this surprise for our members. He showed that he cared about our members.”

King said the USW steel group of Cleveland-Cliffs also played a major role in supporting the laid-off Minorca Mine workers.

“I cannot thank the union presidents enough from the steel mills for all they have done for Minorca,” King said. “Growing up, I heard about the steel mills and how they stand with us and now I’ve seen first-hand how much they came through for us. The only reason we have this MOU (memorandum of understanding) is because of what the steel group did.”

Minorca Mine is part of the Cleveland-Cliffs’ steel group.

King and other USW Local 6115 officials on Thursday evening held a union meeting to break the news to union members.

“For the first time in 18 months. I feel excited to see the members because we have something to bring back to them,” King said. “It’s such an encouraging thing to put these people back to work.”

Minorca Mine was about 18 months ago indefinitely idled.