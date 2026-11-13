\u003cbody>\u003cdiv>\u003cp>\u003cimg src="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?type=thumbnail_580x000&url=1UBr37_1H2vcXEK00" alt="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UBr37_1H2vcXEK00" width="1763" height="1175" >\u003c/p>\u003cp>Licensed MN Real Estate Agents Benjamin Mertin, Danielle Randa-Sauter (broker, owner and founder), Tara Anderson and Jennie Damjanovich are pictured outside the new office space for Northbound Realty at 211 West Lake St. in downtown Chisholm.\u003c/p>\u003cp>\u003cnbtemplate data-content="eyJhcGlLZXkiOiAiZDgxM2Q5Yzg3NTI3N2IzNWU0YzRmZDM0NTAyMjJkNmQiLCAiZGVzY3JpcHRpb24iOiAiU3Vic2NyaWJlIHRvIE1lc2FiaSBUcmlidW5lIiwgImV2ZW50IjogIm1wX3N1YnNjcmlwdGlvbl9idXR0b25fY2xpY2tfZXZlbnQiLCAidXJsIjogImh0dHBzOi8vYXBnMDIubmV3endhcmUuY29tL3NzNzB2Mi9hZGFtcy9jb21tb24vdGVtcGxhdGUuanNwP3NraW49c3ZoJmluaXQ9c3RhcnQmaW5pdEVkaXRpb249TUROIiwgIm1lZGlhSWQiOiAxNTkxMzMyLCAidGl0bGUiOiAibW10LTExMTMyMDI2LW5vcnRoYm91bmQuanBnIn0=" data-id="MediaPlatformAmplitudeButton">\u003c/nbtemplate>\u003c/p>\u003c/div>\u003c/body>