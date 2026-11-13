HIBBING—The Hibbing Tourist/Senior Center is in need of pennies for its “Penny Pincher” machine and is asking for the public’s help.

Donations of pennies dated 1982 and older are needed to make pressed pennies.

“Pennies made in 1982 or older are easier to press through the machine,” Abby King, Tourist Center Director explained.

King went on to say that the earlier pennies are made of 95% copper and are easier to flatten. Newer pennies are of a mixed metal, including zinc and are subject to cracking when pressed, she noted.

For a 25 cent donation, one can get a penny that’s been “pinched” as a souvenir. The minimal proceeds go toward supporting senior programming at the center.

The Penny Pincher machine was recently moved from its previous location at the Hibbing Tourist Center on Howard Street to the Mineview.

King said she’s unsure exactly how old the machine is, but it’s quite popular.

People continue to mail quarters to the center, requesting pressed pennies in return, she said.

Donations of 1982 or older pennies can be dropped of at the Hibbing/Tourist Senior Center between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For questions or more information, you can call 218-262-4166 or email: info@hibbingtourism.org.