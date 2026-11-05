Chisholm beats Ely 3-2 for 7A volleyball title

VIRGINIA—With their first meeting going the distance, it was no surprise that Wednesday’s Section 7A volleyball championship was another five set battle between the teams from Chisholm and Ely.

And much like the first meeting, the Bluestreaks proved they had just a little bit more to give on their side as they downed the Timberwolves 3-2 (25-21, 19-25, 25-16, 22-25, 16-14) to earn their first trip to the state tournament in 19 years.

The final point came with Chisholm leading 15-14 in the fifth set. Senior Sloen Worlie had the serve for Chisholm and the outside hitter knew exactly where to place it. The serve went just over the net, coming down near a pair of Ely players who weren’t ready to receive it. A moment later and the ball was hitting the floor, handing the Bluestreaks their biggest win in nearly two decades.

“The pressure was on,” Worlie said after the game. “I knew if I missed this serve, we’d still be in it. It would only be 15-15 so I think that calmed me down. If I make it and get an ace, we’re going to state and that’s what we did.”

The fifth set was a battle for a Chisholm team that was trailing by as much as five with the Timberwolves only five points away from victory themselves. Down 10-5, Chisholm coach Pam Pioske used her second timeout of the set and had to leave the rest in the hands of her players.

“It wasn’t quite how I planned for things to go,” Pioske said. “We did the best strategizing we could during those timeouts but it’s a lot about letting them understand that you can come back from this. You can come back from five points or 10 points because volleyball is a game of momentum. They have to have that confidence and they need to know what they’re going to do with the ball before they even get it.

“All I could do after that was yell from the sideline but we started inching in and inching in and these girls found their confidence and managed to pull it out.”

Senior hitter Ashley Panichi grabbed a kill for her team to make it 10-6 and then went back to the service line. Still a way to go before they could take a lead, Panichi said her team excelled when it came to not letting their emotions get the best of them.

“We just tell each other that we need to stay calm in those moments,” Panichi said. “We’re trying to build momentum throughout the whole game so if we lose that, we need to pick it back up and hype each other up. We tell each other that we can do it because we know we can. This team has a lot of faith in each other and that definitely helped us.”

A Kenzie Pender kill made it a three-point set which prompted an Ely timeout. Chisholm eventually got it down to two at 12-10 which forced another timeout from Wolves coach Megan Bialik.

A Bluestreaks miscue put Ely within two points of the win but a kill from Jezirae Flack, an Ely hitting error and an ace from Avaya Dobis-Fontaine tied the final set at 13.

“All the mistakes, we just had to let them wash away,” junior setter Hennessy Temple explained. “If you make a mistake, then do something to forget about it. Our momentum was down but then we got it back up. We got a couple of really nice kills that I think really energized us and let us know that we were right there in this.”

A tricky flip of the ball from Flack on the next play put Chisholm in front before a kill from Ely’s Violet Udovich tied things again at 14.

Chisholm’s Auvryana Worlie exploited an opening in the back row to give the ‘Streaks another championship point and that set the stage for Sloen’s ace to seal the game.

Even after the trophy had been won and the first-place medals awarded, many on the team still couldn’t believe that the section championship was finally theirs.

“I’m still processing it,” Temple said. “It’s just a very happy feeling. It’s been 19 years since Chisholm went to state and it just means a lot to all of us. This is something we’ve wanted for a while and now we get to head to state and see what we can do down there.”

“I was just shocked after that last point,” Panichi said. “It was such a great moment but everything is going on inside of you; happiness, shock, excitement. For us seniors, this was our main goal. We knew we wanted to go to state and we did it. Every practice, every game, all that time definitely can pay off.”

And that work and dedication all year long is something Pioske can point to for why this Bluestreaks team finally made it over the hump.

“We talked about it at the end of last year. We felt like we should’ve been in that championship game. It was a lot of talk about what could’ve been. So if we’re talking like that, then we better do it this year no matter what. From day one, this was the goal and it’s something you have to believe you can do from the first week of practice. These girls believed it and I think they did an amazing job. This group puts in the time in the offseason and the regular season and it shows and it pays off for them.”

Chisholm took a back-and-forth first set that landed in their favor 25-21. With neither team serving particularly well in the opening frame, Pioske saw her team work through their mistakes in real time and acknowledged they did well following losses in the second and fourth when it came to not letting Ely steal the momentum fully.

“You can’t afford those little errors that we were making and you can’t afford to get down after a mistake. As soon as you do that, your opponent will see that and take over. We can’t show anything on our faces and we talk about that in timeouts too. Getting over those mistakes quickly can make such a big difference in volleyball.”

Coming in, Chisholm’s primary goal against the Timberwolves was putting up a strong block on middle hitters Udovich and Audrey Kallberg. When it came to execution, Pioske said her team did a pretty solid job considering the difficult task set for them.

“You have to strategize on those blocks, especially with [Udovich] because she has a lot of hang time on her jumps. You can’t be early because then she’ll beat you and we were early a few times but the times where we were spot on, we’d get a really nice block in. Tonight, our strategy worked more than it didn’t and that’s what you ask for.”

Statistically, Panichi finished with a team-high 21 kills for the Bluestreaks with Pender adding 13 and Flack 12. Auvryana Worlie had 20 digs, Dobis-Fontaine and Temple had 15 each with Temple adding 46 set assists.

With the state tournament a week ahead, Chisholm is excited to see how they stack up with the best in Class A.

“This is a big accomplishment for us and our seniors,” Sloen Worlie said. “We want to do very well down there and I think we’re excited to see what happens.”

The ‘Streaks saw some of their potential competition earlier in the season at the Class A Showcase tournament and that ended up being a good barometer of where they stacked up, according to Temple.

“We saw all those teams and it kind of just let us know what we had to work on and that we needed to play harder and work as a team. I think we’re ready to play them again and see how much we’ve improved.”

Pioske knows the competition will be tough, but she believes her squad can compete with the best.

“Some of these teams that we’ve already played, I know we can compete with them. We went the distance with a few of them and those are teams ranked near the top of the state. Our girls, I think they’re ready. Mentally, physically, we’ll do well.”