USW reaches labor contract agreement with Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.

The United Steelworkers union has reached a tentative new labor contract agreement with steel and iron ore producer Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.

The agreement covers USW workers at Cleveland-Cliffs’ Hibbing Taconite Co. near HIbbing and Chisholm, Northshore Mining Co. in Babbitt and Silver Bay, United Taconite in Forbes and Eveleth and the Tilden Mine in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, according to the USW.

The USW said its bargaining committee is returning home on Friday.

More details on informational meetings for USW members and ratification votes wil lbe forthcoming the USW said Thursday in an update to members.

USW workers at Cliffs’ Minorca Mine are under a separate labor contract with Cliffs’ steelmaking facilities.

A full story will appear in the Mesabi Tribune as more information becomes available.