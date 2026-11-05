It's all about the deer season experience

Deegan Pittman’s favorite part about deer hunting is all about being outdoors with family.

“I like spending time with my dad and my grandpa in the woods,” Pittman, 11, of Cherry said.

Pittman, the son of Dustin and Kim Pittman and grandson of Scott Zahorik, said he also enjoys learning how to track and shoot deer along with other outdoor sports such as fishing, snowmobiling and four-wheeling.

The Cherry School sixth-grader is exactly the type of youth the Minnesota Department of Resources hopes will be the foundation of a new generation of hunters and outdoor enthusiasts.

As the Minnesota 2026 firearms deer season opens Saturday, encouraging and recruiting young people to the lifetime sport and traditions of deer hunting is a goal of the Minnesota Department of Resources (DNR).

“I would say overall, we’re still down,” Jessica Holmes, DNR Area Wildlife supervisor Division of Fish and Wildlife in Tower said of the numbers of young hunters. “I think recruitment has been down and that’s been a big focus of ours, to recruit young hunters.”

However, for the Dustin Pittman and Scott Zahorik families, the northern Minnesota firearms deer season is the time of the year when lifelong memories are made for the three generations of hunters.

“We all gather in grandpa’s garage and talk about what deer stands we are going to and how we’re going to stay connected (by cell phone),” Dustin Pittman said. “We come back in every day at 10 a.m. and my wife and grandma make breakfast. Even if you don’t get a deer, it’s the camaraderie and telling others about what you see each day.”

For hunters like the Pittman’s and Zahorik’s, the 2026 deer hunting season could be one to remember.

Observations are that the northern Minnesota deer population has rebounded in some areas, Holmes said.

“I’m optimistic that we’re sitting better than we have the last couple years,” Holmes said. “We had a real good reproductive season and a good summer and fall, so we’re in a good place as far as I can tell.”

Deer are also showing plenty of signs of activity, Holmes said.

“We are certainly noticing an uptick in deer observation early in the morning and dawn hours of the day,” Holmes said. “We have captured bucks fighting and some chasing of does too.”

Still, Holmes said the rut remains ahead.

“I think we’re in the pre-rut,” Holmes said earlier this week. “I don’t think in the peak yet. It’s just getting started. Up in the Ely area, we usually see it in that second week. But if folks are driving around, I’m sure they are seeing them in ditches and along the roadside.”

Deer populations in the far northeast portion of the region remain low with the best opportunities in the southern portion of the region, according to the DNR.

While the deer population still remains low in the Tower DNR work area, the 2026 forecast for hunters is that deer observations should be about the same, if not slightly higher than last year, Holmes said.

But the DNR has remained conservative in northern Minnesota permit areas due to the overall status of the herd, Holmes said.

At the same time, some Iron Range permit areas did well last year.

After two mild winters, Deer Permit Area 181, predominantly within St. Louis County, recorded 775 bucks in 2025, a 38 percent increase from 561 in 2023 and the highest since 2018, according to the DNR.

Further increases in the 2026 season within the permit area are also forecast, according to the DNR.

But some pockets of the 181 area still have low deer numbers, the DNR said.

In Deer Permit Area 176, north of the Iron Range and largely within the Superior National Forest, the deer herd is slowly rebounding, according to the DNR.

Yet, in Deer Permit Area 177 north of the Iron Range, field observations from hunters indicate the population is still on the decline, according to the DNR.

In Deer Permit 178 south of the Iron Range partially within the Superior National Forest in St. Louis County and a small portion in Itasca County, the local deer herd is currently below established population goals set in 2020, the DNR said.

No matter the odds of success, Holmes said the traditions, camaraderie and memories of deer hunting mean as much or more than bagging a deer to hunters and families.

“I’m optimistic that if hunters sit long enough, they will see something, Holmes said. “I would advocate taking somebody out with you who has never hunted before, show them the tracks, the birds and go to the deer shack. That’s the fun of it, the deer shack experience.”

Back in Cherry, Dustin Pittman said the family’s deer hunting success has been slim over last ten years.

But it remains a family tradition creating lasting memories.

Another son, Caiden, has also hunted with the family, he said.

“Since my boys started hunting, it’s more fun to watch my sons get a deer than me,” Pittman said.