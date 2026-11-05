Frazier wins tight race for mayor of Chisholm

CHISHOLM— Joy Frazier outdistanced Travis Vake by just 46 votes Tuesday to be elected to a four-year term as mayor of Chisholm.

In the race for Chisholm City Council (Elect 2), Shawn Lappi was the top vote-getter, followed by incumbent Jedediah Holewa, an incumbent in his first term, just seven votes ahead of Rikki Olson, who came in third, according to unofficial results posted on the Minnesota Secretary of State website on Tuesday Night.

Frazier, a newcomer garnered 947 votes, 50.61%; Travis Vake, a Chisholm City Councilor came in a close second with 901 votes, 48.16%. There were 23 write-ins, 1.23%.

On Wednesday, Frazier shared her thoughts on the election results.

“It was definitely a wonderful night for the country,” Frazier said. “I’m very pleased and honored.”

Frazier, when asked about the margins in the mayoral race, acknowledged it was a close one.

“It’s Ok,” Frazier said. “We’re going to work together.”

Lappi, a newcomer tallied 1,196 votes, 40.69%; Holewa, 861 votes, 29.30%. Olsen received 854 votes, 29.06%, according to unofficial election results from the Minnesota Secretary of State website.

Lappi, on Wednesday, provided the following statement about his victory.

“I didn’t run for council to bring all the answers. I ran to listen. Over the next few weeks I want to hear from every corner of Chisholm, the good, the bad, and the frustrating, because we can’t change the past, but we can learn from it and build a future this whole town can be proud of. “

Holewa, on Wednesday, shared his enthusiasm for another term on the city council.

“I’m super excited that the voters have confidence in me,” Holewa said in a brief phone interview. “I will continue to keep working hard for the citizens of Chisholm.”