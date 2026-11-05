Hyduke overwhelmingly reelected as Hibbing mayor

HIBBING—The incumbent mayor of Hibbing, Pete Hyduke, was re-elected for another four-year term on Tuesday, defeating challenger Marisa Allen.

I'm very honored and humbled to have been re-elected Mayor of Hibbing for a second term," Hyduke wrote on Wednesday. "It's truly been my pleasure having had the opportunity to partner with a great city council and a dedicated city staff. I'm now looking forward to continuing our work in finding ways to help move our city forward."

"Also, I applaud anyone who put their name on an election ballot," Hyduke told the Mesabi Tribune.

There will be two new faces joining the Hibbing City Council come January.

In the Council at Large race, Mark Borland pulled off an upset, unseating incumbent Justin Fosso.

In Ward 2, Brandy Maki defeated Logan Drews. Jay Hildenbrand, the incumbent, did not file for reelection.

In Ward 1, James Bayliss, the incumbent ran unopposed.

Below are the unofficial results as of 11:48 a.m. on Wednesday, according to the Minnesota Secretary of State website.

In the race for mayor, Hyduke received 4,340 votes, 69.45%; Allen received 1,855 votes, 29.68%. There were 54 write-ins, .86%.

In the at large race, Borland received 3,269 votes, 54.27%; Fosso, 2,723 votes, 45.20%. there were 32 write-in votes, .53%.

In Ward 1, Bayliss received 1,420 votes, 98.82%. There were 17 write-ins, 1.18%.

In Ward 2, Maki received 709 votes, 61.98%; Drews received 420 votes, 36.71%. There were 15 write-ins, 1.31%.

Editor's note: Hyduke's response inadvertently omitted from the print edition for November 5 due to a technical error.