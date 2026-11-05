AAUW Future Collegian

The Hibbing Branch of the American Association of University Women announced their November Future Collegian. AAUW is a powerful advocate and visible leader in equity and education in critical areas impacting girls and women. Sydney Goss is a senior at Nashwauk-Keewatin High School. Among her school activities are volunteering at the library and being a member of National Honor Society. Sports include Spartan Archery and being a thrower for the GNK track and field team. Hobbies include reading novels, writing fantasy stories and studying American Sign Language. Future plans are to attend University of Wisconsin Eau Claire to obtain a Bachelors degree in English with a certification in American Sign Language Studies. As a Future Collegian Sydney is eligible to apply for several spring AAUW scholarships which are funded through the yearly AAUW Book sale held in spring.