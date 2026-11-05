Iron Range bucks the blue move, remains red

Republican candidates got shellacked in Minnesota and across the nation in Tuesday’s general election.

The Minnesota House of Representatives, Minnesota Senate and U.S. House of Representatives and U.S. Senate, all turned blue in a major political tidal wave.

However, the core Iron Range remained red.

Members of the Iron Range Republican political delegation all won re-election.

None of the races were a landslide.

But it was a far-different result than other areas of the state and nation.

There’s no science to it, but Iron Range Republican delegation members believe there may be a variety of reasons why Iron Range voters continue to place their trust in them.

“We did okay, but the state did not do okay,” Sen. Rob Farnsworth, R-Hibbing said. “I think I big part of it is the issues people are concerned about, even though a lot of them are out of our control.”

Farnsworth defeated Democratic-Farmer-Labor (DFL) candidate Kim (Kotonias) McLaughlin 21,773 to 18,222.

While high fuel and food prices and the ongoing conflict with Iran may have played a role in voters’ decisions at the ballot box, local factors may also have factored into why Iron Range Republicans held onto their seats, say some of the legislators.

Republican support for mining could have played a role in who voters chose, some of the legislators said.

“The Iron Range has remained united on our need to continue our tradition of mining and expanding the resources we have to succeed as a region,” Rep Cal Warwas, R-Clinton Township said. “No one in our Iron Range delegation history has stood against mine development; sadly our DFL colleagues further south are often antagonistic about our way of life or even downright against it. Our enduring support for mining, Second Amendment rights, and reducing egregious taxation on our citizens, I believe, helped us keep trust with voters. I am grateful for every person that voted for me in my first re-election, and will continue to work for all the people of this district.”

Warwas defeated DFL challenger Dan Horoshak 10,866 to 9,373.

Farnsworth also talked about Republican support for mining.

“I think that our way of life is really at risk with how long it takes to permit a new mine or that a steel plant goes to Iowa,” Farnsworth said. “I think the local factors trumped the national factors.”

Rep. Roger Skraba, R-Ely, said he believes Democrat voters in northeastern Minnesota are more like the Democrats of old rather than new.

“I think the Democrats that are in northern Minnesota are real Democrats, not activists,” Skraba said. “And they know we are working for them. I call myself an (Jim) Oberstar Democrat who is pro-life and pro-gun. We are what they used to be.”

Skraba defeated DFL challenger Aaron Kania 11,716 to 10,888.

“There were a lot of different forces in this race that weren’t prevalent in the last race,” Skraba said.

Iron Range Republicans’ support for mining was likely one of the factors, Skraba said.

“I think mining is an issue,” Skraba said. “If we don’t get a mine in Ely in the next five to ten years, we won’t have a hospital and we won’t have a school system because it keeps getting smaller. We’re also more vulnerable for the community college. I think this is an opportunity to sit down with DFL leadership and say, ‘We need this mine’.”

Rep. Spencer Igo, R-Wabana Township, said he believes the ability in past years to work across the political aisle helped re-elect Iron Range Republicans.

Igo defeated DFL challenger Erin McCabe Ningen 11,284 to 8,401.

“It’s because the Range is not all about politics,” Igo said. “It’s about being true statesman, servants and public leaders. We believe in a constitutional republic and representing our communities and their voices.”

Passing bonding bill measures to help Iron Range communities and supporting mining are examples of why Iron Range Republicans were re-elected, Igo said.

Former Iron Range Democrats Tom Bakk, David Tomassoni and Tom Rukavina, were the same way, Igo said.

“It was the Range against everybody and it still is,” Igo said. “Voters want people who put the region first before party.”

Despite the blue tsunami in other areas, Iron Range Republicans say they’re optimistic about working with the incoming Minnesota House of Representatives and Minnesota Senate DFL majorities.

“It’s situations like this when the Iron Range thrives,” Igo said. “We really have to have those bipartisan relationships and having those bipartisan relationships is the way things get done.”

After two years of shared control of Minnesota government, Farnsworth said he’s concerned about the looming DFL trifecta of governor, senate and house.

The last DFL trifecta was in 2023.

“The last programs they put in are not paid for, so I expect new taxes and fees,” Farnsworth said. “We’ll just go back to work and build relationships with the new senators. I’m going to try to rely on some of the relationships I’ve built in the last years.”

In Senate District 3, incumbent DFL Sen. Grant Hauschild of Hermantown defeated Republican Andrea Zupancich of Babbitt 24,873 to 20,866.

In House District 3B, DFL candidate Aaron Schweiger defeated Republican incumbent Natalie Zeleznikar 12,262 to 10,851.

In Senate District 6, Republican incumbent Sen. Keri Heintzeman of Nisswa, whose district includes Grand Rapids, defeated DFL challenger Denise Slipy 27,503 to 16,799.