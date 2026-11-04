Seitaniemi Housebarn: A fabulous place

EMBARRASS—The freshly-painted, farmhouse red Seitaniemi Housebarn near Embarrass is no doubt a special place.

The historic structure features a house, a horse barn, a hay storage and manure handling area, and a milking parlor/cow barn all combined into one.

“These are fabulous places,’’ said Paul Knuti, project manager with SISU Heritage Inc. of Embarrass. The housebarn is currently being restored by Sisu Heritage and the Minnesota Historical Society.

Built by Finnish native Alex Seitaniemi starting 1907, Knuti said Finns were not major users of housebarns. It was more typically used by Germans, Czechs, and French, he added. “It was unusual for them to choose to build a housebarn.’’

The Seitaniemi housebarn, located in Waasa Township, is an extremely rare and important cultural resource, according to sisuheritage.org.

“There are only three remaining housebarns in the United States built by someone of Finnish ancestry. This structure exhibits the expert workmanship evident in other Finnish log buildings, with dovetailed corners and walls that are extremely light and smooth.’’

The housebarn, which is on the National Register of Historic Places, seemingly served his family, including his wife and three children, quite well.

The Seitaniemis also had 80 acres of land at the site and another 40 down the road, Knuti said.

“By most standards, it was an exceptional piece of farm land,’’ where the family grew crops, raised animals, and logged in the wintertime.

“He was an exceptionally good farmer,’’ with a dairy herd of 14-15 milk cows. The herd size was based on the number of stanchions in the cow barn. “For northern Minnesota, that was excpetional.’’ The classic Finnish farm had 2-3 dairy animals, he added.

The close proximity of the house to all the other portions helped with the farm work and allowed for more use of the land for farming.

Having a very quality looking structure was very important for the Seitaniemis, as well. With an “exceptional’’ number of cows, they also wanted the building to be exceptiional, he stated.

Made of “beautiful tamarack logs,’’ Finns wanted to side the buildings too. However, the entire structured wasn’t always sided or covered with steel roofing. The lesser-seen sides or portions of the roof were left with basic finishings, Knuti stated.

The housebarn (about 90-by-30) utilized the entire upper level for hay storage. A unique ramp system was also built into the building, where wagons were pulled up and the hay pushed off. The wagon would simply go through and down the other side, he added. “It was a very efficient system to use.

However, “we still don’t exactly understand how he operated’’ overall, Knuti said. Considering he had 14-15 cows, they were being milked twice a day and producing lots of milk. Also, there was no electricity there until 1950, according to Knuti.

So how did they handle the milk?

The hypothesis is there are a couple large streams to the south of the property and the churns were put in there to stay cold. Seitaniemi also regularly got out the wagon and went to Embarrass, where there was a creamery.

A lot of work has already been done and more is in the works.

Knuti said the restoration started in 2009 when the first grant was received from the MHS.

The work has included some log replacement, repair on the windows and rebuilding a couple of the doors. Work was also done to make sure the foundation of carefully-placed stones was good and tough, he added.

Siding was recently put on the housebarn and painted a traditional farm red color. Installing new gutters is also on the agenda.

After 100 years, though, the tamarack logs are still in pretty good shape and the corners fit tight as a drum, which reflects the skill used in the corners and the notching.

“They were probably thee best in building log structures,’’ he added.

The majority of the funding for the restoration has come from MHS. Some was also provided from the Legislature and a small amount came from Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation, Knuti said.

Projects remaining include fixing the joist system under the house and rebuilding the housing over the cellar entrance.

In addition to restoration work, SISU Heritage would like to increase the number of tours at the site dramatically.

Knuti said the number of tourists is going to spike with the recently painted siding, which makes the housebarn stand out.

Improving the visitor experience includes signage, making sure there are enough walkways, parking and security.

Wooden ramps are already being installed to improve handicap accessibility.

“The idea is to have a best visitor experience,’’ Knuti stated.

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In addition to the housebarn, there are six other structures on the National Register. That includes five other homesteads and a church in Embarrass.

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For further information go to: sisuheritage.org.