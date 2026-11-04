Minnesota Power files rate increase request

Minnesota Power has filed a request for a 17.8 percent percent electric service rate increase with the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission (MPUC).

If the full amount of the request is approved by the MPUC, the rate increase would translate into about a $24 per month increase on the average residential monthly electric bill, according to Minnesota Power.

The filing is a retail rate request that applies to all Minnesota Power customers except for the municipals it serves, according to company officials.

It could take more than a year for the rate request to be decided by the MPUC, Minnesota Power said.

Meantime, Minnesota Power in the filing also requested a residential customer interim rate increase of about $15 per month beginning in January 2027.

“Delivering safe and reliable electricity to our residential and business customers remains our number one priority,” Jennifer Cady, Minnesota Power vice president of Public Policy and External Affairs said in a news release. “The electric system is undergoing an unprecedented transformation to achieve reliability and clean energy goals, requiring new investments at a time when our customer energy needs are changing and we are facing the same inflation and other cost pressures as other businesses.”

The proposed rate increase would generate a $134 million increase in revenue to Minnesota Power, according to the Duluth-based utility.

The MPUC rate request addresses the current costs of operating, maintaining and improving the electric system that serves Minnesota Power customers, the company said.

Increased costs include ongoing operations and maintenance of the company’s generation, transmission and distribution systems; the workforce needed to serve the company’s customers; continued investments in a more resilient electric grid and renewable energy; and inflationary increases that affect everything from materials to equipment to insurance, according to Minnesota Power.

With two-thirds of Minnesota Power’s electric sales going to large industrial customers, the idling of Minorca Mine near Virginia and partial idling of Hibbing Taconite Co. near Hibbing and Virginia have impacted the company’s energy sales, but has not changed the cost of operating, maintaining and repairing the electric grid that is shared among all its customer classes, according to Minnesota Power.

Northeastern Minnesota taconite plants use massive amounts of electricity for mining and processing.

The average monthly kilowatts hours of usage among its large power customers is 490,769,573, according to a Minnesota Power information sheet.

The average current monthly power cost among large power customers is $3,740,585, according to the information sheet.

Under the full rate request, the proposed final net monthly increase to large power customers would be $807,750, according to the information sheet.

A net interim monthly increase to large power customers effective January 1, 2027, would be $567,280, according to the information sheet.

As the electric power supplier to taconite plants, no other electric utility in the United States is as dependent on sales to companies in the cyclical mining and paper industries, Minnesota Power said.

Minnesota Power said its last rate increase request was in 2023.

The MPUC recently released data showing that Minnesota has the eighth lowest residential monthly electric bills in the nation and that electric bills in the state have declined relative to inflation since 2018, Minnesota Power said.

Minnesota Power’s O&M (operating and maintenance) costs from 2017 to 2027 have increased below the rate of inflation, according to Minnesota Power.

But changes in customer’s energy needs are exacerbating rate impacts for all customers, the utility said.

The rate request is not related to the recent approval of a proposed data center in Hermantown, the company said.

The MPUC is still reviewing the company’s electric service agreement proposed for the new data center, Minnesota Power said.

Once the proposed data center is operational, Minnesota Power expects all its customers to benefit from the addition of a new 24/7 large customer that is required by Minnesota state law to fully pay for the cost of its electric service, the company said.

“We are committed to the long-term economic health of the region,” Josh Skelton, Minnesota Power chief operating officer said. “One of the reasons we support new business investment in the longer term is that new large, 24/7 customers benefit our residential and small business customers by diversifying our customer base, sharing in the costs to maintain and operate the overall electric system and reducing the impact when other large businesses have to slow their production and energy use.”

The proposed 15 percent interim rate increase would remain in effect until final rates are implemented, Minnesota Power said.

However, the company recently announced significant bill credits for its customers that will offset the interim rate increase by about 70 percent in 2027, the company said.

Credits amounting to an average of about $55 per month in January and February to residential customers, was announced by Minnesota Power last month.

In addition, if the approved final rate is lower than interim rates, the company will refund the difference to customers with interest, Minnesota Power said.

The MPUC filing is the first step in a regulatory process likely to take a year or longer, Minnesota Power said.

Public meetings will be held to allow customers to offer their comments on the proposed rates and the MPUC will also request customer comments during their proceedings as it conducts a thorough review of the company’s rate request, the company said.

More information is at www.mnpower.com

Minnesota Power provides electric service to 150,000 customers and 14 municipalities within a 26,000-square-mile area in northeastern Minnesota.