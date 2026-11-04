THE VOTE IS IN

\u003cbody>\u003cdiv>\u003cp>\u003cimg src="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?type=thumbnail_580x000&url=2raQDZ_1GkZnpqZ00" alt="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2raQDZ_1GkZnpqZ00" width="1592" height="1301" >\u003c/p>\u003cp>Election judges help voters before they cast their ballots Tuesday at the Iron Trail Motors Event Center in Virginia.\u003c/p>\u003cp>\u003cnbtemplate data-content="eyJhcGlLZXkiOiAiZDgxM2Q5Yzg3NTI3N2IzNWU0YzRmZDM0NTAyMjJkNmQiLCAiZGVzY3JpcHRpb24iOiAiU3Vic2NyaWJlIHRvIE1lc2FiaSBUcmlidW5lIiwgImV2ZW50IjogIm1wX3N1YnNjcmlwdGlvbl9idXR0b25fY2xpY2tfZXZlbnQiLCAidXJsIjogImh0dHBzOi8vYXBnMDIubmV3endhcmUuY29tL3NzNzB2Mi9hZGFtcy9jb21tb24vdGVtcGxhdGUuanNwP3NraW49c3ZoJmluaXQ9c3RhcnQmaW5pdEVkaXRpb249TUROIiwgIm1lZGlhSWQiOiAxNTkxMzMyLCAidGl0bGUiOiAiVEhFIFZPVEUgSVMgSU4ifQ==" data-id="MediaPlatformAmplitudeButton">\u003c/nbtemplate>\u003c/p>\u003c/div>\u003c/body>