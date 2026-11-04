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Virginia

THE VOTE IS IN

By JIM ROMSAAS,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2raQDZ_1GkZnpqZ00

Election judges help voters before they cast their ballots Tuesday at the Iron Trail Motors Event Center in Virginia.

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