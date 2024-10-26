Giants knock off top-seeded Barnum, 22-14

BARNUM—The Mesabi East football team is section championship bound as the Giants knocked off previously unbeaten Barnum on Saturday 22-14, stunning the top-seeded Bombers on their home field.

Looking to come away with a win over a team that hadn’t yet lost this season, Giants head coach Steve Grams knew a complete game of football would give his team a shot at moving on to Thursday’s section championship.

“It’s semifinal Saturday and we just thought ‘Why not us?” Grams said. “We’ve worked hard, we have the athleticism so we just kept telling our guys the last couple of days that we can be that team if we play a full 48 minutes. If we did that, we’d be playing on Thursday. This was a total, complete game for us from special teams to offense and defense. It was still too close for comfort for my sake and my high blood pressure but I’ll take it.”

Mesabi East’s first offensive drive looked to be over fairly quickly and the Giants were set to punt the ball away to the Bombers, but some fortune smiled upon Mesabi East early on. The punt was blocked by a Barnum player but the Giants were able to recover the ball and run it past the line to gain, giving them a fresh set of downs to continue the drive.

Later on, quarterback Landon Luke found an open Landon Paine for the 25-yard touchdown pass that put Mesabi East on the board 6-0.

The Bombers did themselves no favors in the opening quarter, fumbling a kickoff return and then fumbling on their next offensive drive with Mesabi East recovering both times for great field position.

On one of those two tries, the Giants were able to score again, this time with Lincoln LaValley scoring on a 27-yard touchdown pass from Luke. Luke found LaValley again on the two-point try to put the Giants up 14-0 in the first quarter.

Running back Cole Layman tacked on one more score in the first half, punching one in from five-yards out to make it a 22-0 game going into the break.

“Barnum kept giving us these opportunities and our guys were making great plays on offense to take advantage of that,” Grams said.

Barnum came storming back in the third quarter and made it a one-score game. Julian Beckstrand broke free for a 39-yard touchdown run to put six on the board. Quarterback Bryce Gerguson hit Landon Oetterer for the two-point conversion to make it a 22-8 game.

Later in the same quarter, Trey Rudebeck picked off a Luke pass deep in his own territory and ran it back 75 yards for the touchdown to make it 22-14.

But the Giants kept the Bombers off the board the rest of the way and held on to that score to get the win.

“There’s some plays we wish we could’ve had back but you just gotta live with them at times,” Grams said. “The key for us was our defense. The defense played well the whole game. They only gave up six points so we were quite pleased with how they played today.”

Stat-wise, Layman finished the game with 118 yards and a score on 19 rushes. Luke was 11-22 for 167 yards and two touchdowns through the air. As a whole, the Giants rushed for 251 yards against the Bombers.

The win means the Giants will play for a trip to the state tournament on Thursday against Moose Lake/Willow River. Grams knows his team will need to play even better this time around if they hope to stand a chance.

“It has to be another complete game from us. We know Moose and they’re going to come at us hard. We have to come up with a game plan but we can’t have the mistakes that we’ve made in the past against teams like them. We have to play solid football for 48 minutes. It should be a battle. With this team, our athleticism and our heart, I’m expecting Thursday to be a heck of a game.”

ME 14 8 0 0—22

BHS 0 0 14 0—14

First Quarter

M: Landon Paine 25 pass from Landon Luke (pass fails)

M: Lincoln LaValley 27 pass from Luke (LaValley pass from Luke)

Second Quarter

M: Cole Layman 5 run (Layman run)

Third Quarter

B: Julian Beckstrand 39 run (Landon Oetterer pass from Bryce Ferguson)

B: Trey Rudebeck 75 interception return (kick fails)

Fourth Quarter

No scoring.