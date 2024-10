One male arrested for assault, another at large

VIRGINIA—A juvenile male was arrested Wednesday night for his alleged involvement in an assault in Virginia that injured a 38-year-old man, a Virginia Police Department news release said.

Police responded to a reported fight in the 200 block of Third Street South. The reporting party said the victim was being punched by two other males and stated that one of the males possibly had a knife. The victim sustained minor injuries from the fight and was not cut or stabbed by a knife.

The juvenile male fled on foot and he was later located by authorities at Third Street South and Third Avenue. A St. Louis County deputy and K-9 also assisted. A jacket, ski mask and knife were located under a porch where the juvenile male was apprehended.

The second unidentified male suspect had left the area prior to law enforcement’s arrival. The VPD is actively investigating the incident to identify the other male party involved.

The juvenile male that was arrested was lodged at Arrowhead Juvenile Center on the following charges: underage drinking, flee on foot, and 2nd Degree Assault with a dangerous weapon.