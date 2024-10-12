Duck Hunting in the 1950s

When the calendar changes from August to September, many waterfowl hunters begin to prepare for a new season. In a state which is home to a variety of waterfowls species, hunters look forward to that new season. Mallards, wood ducks, pintails, and teal are some of the waterfowl species that hunters hope to successfully bring home for as the main course for a tasty dinner.

The anticipation—on a hot summer afternoon at the lake when a flock of ducks languidly floats past the end of the dock and the hunter, relaxing on lawn, watches them through narrowed eyes. The planning—when the hunter takes the black lab out for some practice in an open field on an August morning because for the first time in months a cool breeze greeted the sunrise. The preparation—as the hunter empties the closet to get at the hunting jacket with its many pockets and the waders with their slight scent of dried reeds that have waited patiently for many months.

It was much the same in the 1950s. However, as is recounted in this article, hunters at that time were aware that not long before, in the 1920s, ducks had become very scarce. Hunting almost ceased entirely due to the lack of ducks. It took many people organizing to build limits and habitat needed for waterfowl population to rebound.

This article appeared in “Ore, Iron and Men,” the excellent monthly magazine published by the Oliver Iron Mining Company from 1950 through 1963 for employees and their families. This particular article was published in the October 1954 edition of the magazine and titled “Duck Hunting Paradise.” It was written by Jim McKenzie, an Oliver employee and avid duck hunter.

Just about this time of every year, some two hundred thousand duck hunters head for the lakes, rivers and marshes of Minnesota to enjoy the grand old sport of duck shooting. These people, who are normal, well-adjusted persons for ten or eleven months of the year, lapse into a change of character as the fanatical devotion to this sport of sports grips them once again. Men and woman whom you couldn’t ordinarily rouse from the sack before 10:00 a.m. on a Saturday morning, now catch a few fitful hours of sleep and are up, dressed in their heavy hunting clothes and swilling hot coffee by 3:00 a.m. in the dark morning.

Someone once said, “There’s only one breed of person crazier than a smelt fisherman, and that’s a duck hunter.” The facts seem to bear this out.

In a psychological sense, duck hunters would seem to get an ascetic kick from inflicting “extreme rigor and self-denial” upon themselves, for certainly here’s a sport where even at the best shooting grounds and under the most ideal conditions they have to work harder for success than in virtually any other outdoor activity.

The waterfowler often has to travel many miles to get to his shooting, riding hours before daybreak, expending tremendous energy building blinds, setting out decoys and keeping them in order, chasing ducks that have been injured enough to not fly but are still alive and active. And all of this, like as not, in weather that would keep saner people indoors.

When duck hunters aren’t in the blind or poling a duck boat through their favorite marsh, they are commonly found sitting on the edge of some fellow hunter’s desk or around a pot-bellied stove. Many a story of great hunting achievements are shared. Countless thousands of fine mallards and northern bluebills will get shot once again as the hunting talkathon gets underway, coinciding with, but lasting longer than, the actual hunting season.

Present day limits of four ducks daily and eight in possession, while still sufficient to interest today’s army of hunters, are a far cry from the shooting limits enjoyed by our fathers and their fathers from the beginning of the century until just before the 1930s. In those days before the prohibition of the huge rigs of live decoys, the daily limit stood at twenty-five. And before those days there was the “market hunter” with his low punt boat, the forerunner of today’s duck-boat, and his huge punt gun that fired everything including stove bolts. The sky was the limit back then.

That heavy hunting, along with the draining of the marshlands to make more land available for farming during the big wheat boom after World War One, coupled with the great drought of the 1930s, dealt an almost mortal blow to the sport that annually accounts for the greater percentage of the hunting budget.

It should also be mentioned here that for some people, duck hunting was not just a sport, but a means to eat. Whether it was a single person who lost a job during the Great Depression, or a family with many mouths to feed, waterfowl provided fresh meat at a time when money was scarce and it might be nearly impossible to purchase anything similar. As the population of ducks declined further and further, these people found it more and more difficult to have fresh meat on the table.

As the duck population decreased in a terrible way, some measures were taken to protect the flight and to assure the future of the sport. Auto loaders and pump guns were limited to a capacity of three shells, and the wood duck, canvasback, redhead, brant, ruddyduck and bufflehead were put on the protected list. Limits were greatly reduced on other species as well, and the aggregate limit fell to ten birds daily.

By 1936, the waterfowl population had dwindled to a mere 42,000,000 in contrast to the two hundred fifty to three hundred million ducks that hit the great flyways of North America every autumn around the turn of the 20th Century. The hunting picture had diminished by 1936 to such an extent that there were those who believed that they were seeing the final migratory waterfowl season.

In that year, a group of men in New York who were more than a little concerned about the perilous situation facing the grand sport of duck hunting met to decide on a definite action to save the ducks and the sport. These were the men who founded and led the organization “More Game Birds,” which had been making preliminary surveys and investigations into the causes of the terrible decrease in wild ducks during the early 1930s.

The studies which began in 1930 showed that there had been a critical reduction in the natural production of waterfowl in the main breeding areas in Canada and in the north and central states of America. Drought was wreaking havoc in the prairie country in the continent’s center and huge areas of marshland were drying up each summer leaving millions of newly hatched ducklings and their faithful mothers to perish in the waterless wastes and allowing fewer and fewer wild ducks to migrate southward in the fall from the breeding grounds.

When the meeting adjourned, a master plan to help the waterfowl had been born in the formation of a new organization with an international scope.

“Ducks Unlimited” was incorporated in January 1937 in America as a nonprofit membership corporation and at the same time the field company of Ducks Unlimited was incorporated in Canada. For the next three years the More Game Birds Foundation underwrote all of the expenses of forming state and local committees of duck hunters. The committees, all working on a voluntary basis, worked for the enlisting of subscribers to the program. During the first year, over $100,000 was raised, the permanent organization was established with the election officers, and an initial $100,000 was appropriated for Ducks Unlimited of Canada to begin the first years of work on the waterfowl breeding area of Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

The conservation miracle was underway!

American hunters and sportsmen through Ducks Unlimited provided money to build a number of dams which have restored vast areas of drained marshlands as effective waterfowl breeding grounds, constructed fireguards to protect these areas when indiscriminate spring burning threatens the newly hatched ducklings, carried on a predator control program, and provided other forms of management in Canada. Many of the lakes which have been established in the Canadian provinces are dedicated forever to the sportsmanship of the hunters in the cities or states which underwrote the project.

The provincial government has long since recognized that the water areas established by Ducks Unlimited have created new wealth for Western Canada—by supplying water for cattle, by increasing fur production when fur-bearing animals increase because of the available water, and in a number of other ways. And, as such, the governments have extended their support whenever possible. In many instances, for example, dams were built with local people supplying all the labor, including equipment, while Ducks Unlimited supplied materials and engineering advice. In some cases, the government came through with money to complete the dam and landscaping around it when funds ran low.

Much credit for the outstanding success of Ducks Unlimited goes to Tom Main, who as General Manager of Ducks Unlimited formed the land acquisition policies. Other officers and members also worked hard to bring the new organization through the first uncertain years of its existence.

Ducks Unlimited has received most of its land gratis and in some area both the organization and its work has been exempted from all taxes Many instances are recorded where huge areas of land have been leased to Ducks Unlimited on very easy terms.

It is the conviction of those who look at the record that Ducks Unlimited is truly responsible for a great contribution to the increase in waterfowl since the organization’s founding. The hunters, the land, and the birds have all benefited greatly since the establishment of the new, and the extension and rehabilitation of the old, breeding grounds.

So, duck hunters, tip your hat and maybe your wallet to Ducks Unlimited when you start for your favorite hunting spots this year and next.

In 2024, duck hunting season in Minnesota runs from September 15 to January 31. Licensed hunters can take any species of duck that is legal to hunt in the state. The daily bag limit is six ducks with a possession limit of eighteen ducks. For more information, please visit the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources website.