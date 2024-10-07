Open in App
    Ely wins at Mesabi East tourney

    By By Ben Romsaas Mesabi Tribune,

    2 days ago

    AURORA—The Ely volleyball team went 4-0 over the weekend to take home the Mesabi East Tournament title.

    The Timberwolves picked up wins over Northeast Range (25-17, 25-17), Chisholm (25-23, 25-22) and North Woods (25-13, 21-25, 15-10) to go 3-0 in pool play before beating Bigfork in the championship match (25-17, 25-12).

    Chisholm finished fourth overall with a 2-2 record, posting wins against North Woods (25-16, 29-27) and Northeast Range (25-19, 19-25, 15-3) while losing to Ely and Two Harbors (18-25, 25-19, 15-13).

    North Woods finished fifth, taking wins against Northeast Range (25-17, 25-23) and Mesabi East (25-22, 28-26) but falling to Chisholm and Ely.

    The homesteading Giants were sixth, defeating Hinckley-Finlayson (26-24, 25-17), but falling to Two Harbors (25-12, 25-12), Bigfork (25-19, 25-12) and North Woods.

    Northeast Range finished eighth in the tournament with losses to Ely, North Woods, Chisholm and Hinckley-Finlayson (25-15, 26-24).

    COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

    Mesabi Range 3,

    Itasca 0

    VIRGINIA—The Minnesota North-Mesabi Range volleyball team earned an important MCAC win on Friday, downing Minnesota North-Itasca 3-0 (25-21, 25-19, 25-18).

    Katie Peck led offensively for the Norse with 19 kills to go with 17 digs from the back. Jenna Sacco-LaMusga tallied 11 digs and two aces, Jerzie Gustafson had 16 digs and Gabby Lira had three blocks.

    Ashley Dahl finished with nine kills and seven digs, Hannah Edwards had five kills and four blocks and Aiesah Benner totaled five kills and three aces. Setter Talise Goodsky finished with 33 set assists, four kills and 12 digs.

    The Norse (9-11, 6-5 MCAC North) travel to Minnesota North-Rainy River on Wednesday.

