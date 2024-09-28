Wildlife Management Areas offer the public access to hunting opportunities

TOWER — Northern Minnesota is home to some of the best hunting and trapping opportunities in the state.

And luckily for those who live and play here, there are plenty of public places to take advantage of those opportunities.

For example, in St. Louis County there are 19 Wildlife Management Areas (WMA) covering more than 8,700 acres.

According to the Department of Natural Resources, “WMAs are part of Minnesota’s outdoor recreation system and are established to protect those lands and waters that have a high potential for wildlife production, public hunting, trapping, fishing, and other compatible recreational uses. They are the backbone to DNR’s wildlife management efforts in Minnesota and are key to protect wildlife habitat for future generations; provide citizens with opportunities for hunting, fishing and wildlife watching; and promote important wildlife-based tourism in the state.”

Minnesota’s WMA system started in 1951, when the State established its “Save the Wetlands” program to buy wetlands and other habitats from willing sellers to address the alarming loss of wildlife habitat in the state. Initiated by a handful of visionary wildlife managers, the WMA program evolved into the present-day system of WMAs.

They consist of everything from prairies and wetlands to forests and swamps, and are tailor made for Minnesota's game and nongame wildlife species.

They are created and maintained by the DNR and provide hunters with hundreds of acres of non-motorized hunting territory.

“Everyone can benefit from a WMA whether you are a hunter, bird watcher, forager, hiker, or just out enjoying nature, these units are for everyone,” said Jessica Holmes, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Manager for the Tower Area. “However, we do focus our habitat management on the species that you can hunt and trap.”

The vast network of trails can be used by anyone all year round.

“These areas of public land are managed specifically for hunting and trapping opportunities that ranges for waterfowl, deer, or grouse hunting opportunities,” Holmes said. “We put a lot of effort into maintaining and creating opportunities for the public to enjoy these WMAs. WMAs are all non-motorized areas which may be appealing to some.”

Holmes said her office also manages about 83 miles of Hunter Walking Trails (HWT) in the Tower area, which runs from Cotton to Canada.

“Many of our WMAs are popular year-round especially the ones that are located near urban area such as Old Koschak WMA near Ely,” Holmes said. “To highlight a few WMAs, my assistant, Courtney Clark, just developed a newly expanded parking lot for our users. We had simply outgrown the other one. Penny Backman, our senior level assistant, has fully ‘spruced up’ the Great Scott WMA (near Buhl).”

Holmes add that spring flooding caused havoc on their water control structure so users of that unit should be aware water levels are very low right now as the DNR works to repair the water control structure.

Tower DNR wildlife maintains all the facilities 11 WMAs and 83 plus miles of hunter walking trails.

“We recently installed new gates, signage, and kiosk at many of our WMAs. All the Hunter Walking Trails are now mowed too. We try to finish all our parking lot and trail mowing by small game opener,” Holmes said.

Here is a list of some WMAs in the area.

---

Great Scott WMA

• Nearest Town: Buhl

• Area: 326 acres

• Directions: From Buhl, go two miles south on Morse Rd from US 169.

• Description: Mixed northern forest and wetland impoundment, Osprey platform, bird watching

• Hunting options include: Deer, bear, small game, forest game birds, and waterfowl.

---

Zim WMA : Janzen Unit

• Nearest Town: Cotton

• Area: 297 acres

• Directions: 5 miles west of Cotton on St. Louis County 52 then .3 miles North on County 7. No parking lot.

• Description: Lowland brush and grassland mixed with aspen islands.

• Hunting options include: Deer, bear, small game, forest game birds, and sharptail grouse.

---

Zim WMA : Main Unit

• Nearest Town: Cotton

• Area: 614 acres

• Directions: 5 miles west of Cotton on St. Louis County 52 then four miles North on County 7. Parking lot on East side of highway.

• Description: Lowland brush and grassland mixed with aspen islands.

• Hunting options include: Deer, bear, small game, forest game birds, and sharptail grouse.

---

Sax WMA

• Nearest Town: Cotton

• Area: 954 acres

• Directions: 5 miles west of Cotton on St. Louis County 52 then two miles North on County 7. Parking lot on West side of highway.

• Description: Lowland brush and grassland mixed with aspen islands

• Hunting options include: Deer, bear, small game, forest game birds, and sharptail grouse.

---

Owens WMA

• Nearest Town: Cook

• Area: 164 acres

• Directions: Proceed to the north side of Cook on Hwy. 53 to County Road 25. Turn south or left on County Road 25 approximately 1/3 of a mile to County Road 912. Continue south on County Road 912 another 1/4 of a mile and the WMA will be on your left.

• Description: This WMA is managed primarily for brushland wildlife species and waterfowl. The WMA contains a mix of upland and lowland brush with scattered small ponds on the unit. The northeast 1/4 of the unit is primarily forested with aspen and lowland conifers.

This WMA is within the city limits of Cook, however hunting is allowed on this unit. Hunters need to be aware of where they are on this unit due to the proximity of homes on the north side of this WMA.

• Hunting options include: Deer, bear, small game, forest game birds, sharptail grouse, and waterfowl.

---

Old Koschak Farm WMA

• Nearest Town: Ely

• Area: 87 acres

• Directions: From the east side of Ely proceed approximately 3/4 of a mile east to Co. Rd. 88. Turn left on Co. Rd. 88 and go approximately 1.5 miles and the WMA will be on your right.

• Description: This WMA contains a mix of habitats. The area is primarily forested with a mix of hardwoods and conifers. The north side of the unit contains a couple of small ponds that are associated with more open upland and lowland grass areas.

There is an established trail system through this unit. This trail is mowed on a two to three year rotation.

• Hunting options include: Deer, bear, small game, forest game birds, and waterfowl.

---

Anchor Lake WMA

• Nearest Town: Eveleth

• Area: 180 acres

• Directions: From Eveleth, go 9.5 miles south of Eveleth on Hwy. 53.

• Description: This WMA is mixed northern forest with a waterfowl lake.

• Hunting options include: Deer, bear, small game, forest game birds, and waterfowl.

---

For more information please see www.dnr.state.mn.us.