    It's pickleball time at Bennett Park

    By MTolonen,

    2 days ago

    HIBBING — The first official pickleball tournament is taking place Saturday, Sept. 28 on the new courts at Bennett Park.

    Start times are at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. The tournament is open to the first 52 players.

    Cost is $50 per person, or two events for $75.

    All proceeds go to the Hibbing College Foundation.

