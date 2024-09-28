Open in App
    • Mesabi Tribune

    MDC pond back in its glory

    By By MARIE TOLONEN MESABI TRIBUNE,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Izvqs_0vmvL04b00

    CHISHOLM—Minnesota Discovery Center offered visitors the first look at its newly renovated pond system during a special unveiling ceremony and ribbon cutting held Thursday on the museum grounds.

    The pond dates back to 1985, and is a part of the original system at MDC. In recent years it had fallen into disrepair and was leaking, and in desperate need of an overhaul.

    After two and a half months of renovations, the pond system is now back in its glory with flowing water providing a serene setting on the grounds of MDC.

    The $1.58 million project was funded by capital improvement maintenance funds from Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board (IRRRB). Due to the significant investment, the cost is being split between two budget years, FY 2023 and FY 2024, according to MDC Executive Director Char Conger.

    As adults took in the splendor of the completed project, children had an opportunity to try out remote control boats at the unveiling on Thursday. The boats were once a popular attraction at the pond in the 90s, but had gone away in recent years.

    “This project was a huge undertaking that was a long time coming,” Conger told the crowd assembled in the pavilion overlooking the pond Thursday.

    Conger talked about the many recollections of “youthful weddings,” she’s heard from couples who said their vows under the willow tree near the pond, with the sound of water trickling in the background.

    Bexell provided a history of the pond and pavilion, and provided some insight on the work involved to restore the pond system.

    The ground where the pavilion and pond system is now located, once served as a parking lot for the former Ironworld USA, he noted.

    Bexell called attention to the rocks that surrounded the newly renovated pond, noting contractors laid them all by hand without the aid of machinery.

    To cap off the ceremony, representatives from the Chisholm Area Chamber of Commerce, Hibbing Area Chamber of Commerce, and Laurentian Chamber of Commerce joined together in a ceremonial ribbon cutting.

    Published below are some facts about the pond restoration project, provided by MDC.

    • 385,000 gallons of water, or about half an Olympic swimming pool

    •300 cubic yards of concrete, or about 1,009 bathtubs

    • 50,000 square feet of liner, or about 57 pickleball courts

    • 1,300 cubic yards of rip rap, or about 325 Toyota Camry interiors

    Benefits of the restoration project are as follows:

    • Infrastructure upgrades: critically needed upgrades to the infrastructure of the pond liners, pumps, and weir systems, ensuring they remain safe, operable, and efficient, as well as functionally and aesthetically conducive to educational programming and venue rentals.

    • Habitat Restoration: Through careful planning and implementation, MDC aims to restore and enhance habitat diversity within and around the pond area. This will involve the reintroduction of native plant species, creation of wildlife-friendly spaces, and improvement of water quality.

    • Erosion Control: Measures are being taken to mitigate erosion along the pond’s shoreline, preserving native species such as dragonflies, which struggled to survive with the inconsistent water levels experienced with the leaky system.

    MDC is a non profit institution that maintains and operates the buildings and property that are assets owned by the State of Minnesota.

