One-of-a-kind experience at Mr. Ed’s

HIBBING — As the seasons change on Minnesota’s Iron Range, Mr. Ed’s Farm, owned by Ed and Gayle Nelson, offers visitors a one-of-a-kind farm experience that brings families together for fun, education, and a bit of farm life nostalgia.

From mid-September through mid-October, Mr. Ed’s Farm welcomes visitors from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the following dates: Sept. 22, 29, Oct. 5, 6, 12, 13, and 17-20.

Families can enjoy horse-drawn wagon rides, meet an array of farm animals, run through a hay maze, and dive into the “Corn Box” - a fun alternative to a sandbox filled with dried corn kernels.

The farm is intergenerational, allowing grandparents to reminisce and share their memories of farm life, while kids can try a hands-on experience with chores, from feeding animals to collecting eggs.

Visitors are invited to explore the farm at their own pace, making memories in an environment that’s relaxed and real. Each season has something different to offer visitors, from planting in the spring to participating in 4-H camp in the summer.

“In this day and age of fast-moving things, with video games and all of the activities that you can do indoors, the farm is really a different option because all of it is outside and everything is real,” said Ed, adding it’s a chance for visitors to turn off the cell phone and appreciate the world around them.

Prior to retiring, Ed worked at the Forest History Center, where he directed programming for children. When he retired, there weren’t many farms that invited people to come and see the farm operation.

“Many of our visitors have memories of what it’s like to grow up on a farm,” Ed reflects. The farm helps reconnect those memories across generations.

Winter is a special time at the farm. Typically, starting the day after Thanksgiving, the farm offers horse-drawn sleigh rides that take visitors on a scenic journey through a mile-and-a-half-long trail, winding through the snowy woods.

Families often book private sleigh rides as a way to escape the hustle and bustle of the holidays, and for some, it’s even a unique Christmas gift.

"We’ve had grandparents bring their families, and enjoy a quiet ride through the snow,” Nelson shares. “It’s their gift to their grandchildren—something special they’ll remember.”

The sleigh rides, which can accommodate up to 25 people, are paired with visits to the farm’s welcome center, where guests can warm up with complimentary hot chocolate. Visitors can meet and interact with the farm’s animals, which include sheep, goats, pigs, horses, ducks, and geese.

“Our message at the farm is important,” said Ed. “When you have animals, you have to treat them with respect and care—that’s the job of a farmer.” He explained that farmers share the lifestyle and the rewards and difficulties managing critters and life on the farm.

Mr. Ed’s Farm isn’t just about entertainment; it’s about education, too. The farm offers structured programs for school children, allowing them to help with chores and learn about the responsibilities that come with farm life.

“We’ve had children tell us, ‘I want to be a farmer just like you,’ and that’s really what it’s all about,” Nelson says.

The farm’s involvement with local organizations like 4-H and the Hibbing Area Chamber of Commerce further strengthens its role as a community partner, fostering a connection between agriculture and the younger generation.

In the past decade, the farm has built a loyal following.

“People who visited as children are coming back now with their own kids,” Nelson adds. “It’s amazing to see how these memories come full circle.”

Mr. Ed’s Farm is more than just a tourist destination; it’s a piece of the community. The farm’s role in agritourism brings visitors to the Iron Range and supports the local economy while offering a unique and hands-on way to experience life on a working farm.

For those interested in booking a visit, the best way to secure a spot for the upcoming fall or winter season is to email Ed and Gayle at mredsfarmllc@gmail.com or text (218) 966-1354.