Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Mesabi Tribune

    One-of-a-kind experience at Mr. Ed’s

    By MELISSA COX FOR MESABI TRIBUNE,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Km0w9_0vmvHYte00

    HIBBING — As the seasons change on Minnesota’s Iron Range, Mr. Ed’s Farm, owned by Ed and Gayle Nelson, offers visitors a one-of-a-kind farm experience that brings families together for fun, education, and a bit of farm life nostalgia.

    From mid-September through mid-October, Mr. Ed’s Farm welcomes visitors from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the following dates: Sept. 22, 29, Oct. 5, 6, 12, 13, and 17-20.

    Families can enjoy horse-drawn wagon rides, meet an array of farm animals, run through a hay maze, and dive into the “Corn Box” - a fun alternative to a sandbox filled with dried corn kernels.

    The farm is intergenerational, allowing grandparents to reminisce and share their memories of farm life, while kids can try a hands-on experience with chores, from feeding animals to collecting eggs.

    Visitors are invited to explore the farm at their own pace, making memories in an environment that’s relaxed and real. Each season has something different to offer visitors, from planting in the spring to participating in 4-H camp in the summer.

    “In this day and age of fast-moving things, with video games and all of the activities that you can do indoors, the farm is really a different option because all of it is outside and everything is real,” said Ed, adding it’s a chance for visitors to turn off the cell phone and appreciate the world around them.

    Prior to retiring, Ed worked at the Forest History Center, where he directed programming for children. When he retired, there weren’t many farms that invited people to come and see the farm operation.

    “Many of our visitors have memories of what it’s like to grow up on a farm,” Ed reflects. The farm helps reconnect those memories across generations.

    Winter is a special time at the farm. Typically, starting the day after Thanksgiving, the farm offers horse-drawn sleigh rides that take visitors on a scenic journey through a mile-and-a-half-long trail, winding through the snowy woods.

    Families often book private sleigh rides as a way to escape the hustle and bustle of the holidays, and for some, it’s even a unique Christmas gift.

    "We’ve had grandparents bring their families, and enjoy a quiet ride through the snow,” Nelson shares. “It’s their gift to their grandchildren—something special they’ll remember.”

    The sleigh rides, which can accommodate up to 25 people, are paired with visits to the farm’s welcome center, where guests can warm up with complimentary hot chocolate. Visitors can meet and interact with the farm’s animals, which include sheep, goats, pigs, horses, ducks, and geese.

    “Our message at the farm is important,” said Ed. “When you have animals, you have to treat them with respect and care—that’s the job of a farmer.” He explained that farmers share the lifestyle and the rewards and difficulties managing critters and life on the farm.

    Mr. Ed’s Farm isn’t just about entertainment; it’s about education, too. The farm offers structured programs for school children, allowing them to help with chores and learn about the responsibilities that come with farm life.

    “We’ve had children tell us, ‘I want to be a farmer just like you,’ and that’s really what it’s all about,” Nelson says.

    The farm’s involvement with local organizations like 4-H and the Hibbing Area Chamber of Commerce further strengthens its role as a community partner, fostering a connection between agriculture and the younger generation.

    In the past decade, the farm has built a loyal following.

    “People who visited as children are coming back now with their own kids,” Nelson adds. “It’s amazing to see how these memories come full circle.”

    Mr. Ed’s Farm is more than just a tourist destination; it’s a piece of the community. The farm’s role in agritourism brings visitors to the Iron Range and supports the local economy while offering a unique and hands-on way to experience life on a working farm.

    For those interested in booking a visit, the best way to secure a spot for the upcoming fall or winter season is to email Ed and Gayle at mredsfarmllc@gmail.com or text (218) 966-1354.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Becki
    1d ago
    it is a wonderful family activity, been taken kids there for years
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Woman catches Texas Roadhouse managers allegedly scheming to terminate an injured worker
    NewsNinja25 days ago
    Hurricane Francine to Impact the Gulf Coast; Heavy Rain, Hurricane Conditions, & Tornadoes
    National Weather Force19 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza8 days ago
    In Memory of Michael Evans (The First Lionel on 'The Jeffersons'): 18 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato14 days ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio4 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile5 hours ago
    In Memory of Peter Scolari ('Bosom Buddies'/'Newhart'): 3 Years After His Tragic Death From Cancer
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    How Minnesota Are You? 18 Signs You’re a True Minnesotan
    wheninyourstate.com1 day ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz15 days ago
    Officials ID second Student from Los Osos High School who Sadly Died by Jumping from the Same Bridge
    Pain In The Pass1 day ago
    Michelle Obama's Hidden Hand: The Untold Story Behind Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Romance
    André Emilio14 hours ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Each Zodiac Sign's Luckiest Day in October 2024
    Total Apex Sports & Entertainment2 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney11 days ago
    Walmart shopper accuses store of false advertising after saying it ‘baked’ too much bread
    NewsNinja21 days ago
    In Memory of TV's 'That's My Mama' Actor Theodore 'Teddy' Wilson: 33 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato9 hours ago
    3 Lucky Zodiac Signs with Financial Abundance on September 30, 2024
    Total Apex Sports & Entertainment7 hours ago
    Customer goes to fancy restaurant and orders pasta. Then they spot the Barilla farfalle box in back
    NewsNinja7 days ago
    6 Traits That Suggest You’re Part Neanderthal—According to Science
    William Saint Val8 days ago
    Opinion – Col Owens: The survival of our times requires that stupid is overcome by smart
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    3 Zodiac Signs Whose Dreams Come True | September 30, 2024
    Total Apex Sports & Entertainment3 hours ago
    The Physical and Personal Traumas of Vicki Lawrence ('The Carol Burnett Show' and 'Mama's Family')
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Joe Heller: Cartoonist’s view — Summer’s end, poll calls, school shootings, Sept. 11
    Northern Kentucky Tribune22 days ago
    Chemically converted THC saps revenue from Colorado’s legal marijuana industry, state says
    Matt Whittaker3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy