Free battery-recycling collection event Nov. 12 at Mesa business

Old cellphones, power tools, laptops and other devices have something in common — batteries that shouldn’t end up in household trash.

Mesa-area residents have an opportunity in November to recycle their used batteries safely and for free.

Cirba Solutions, a local battery recycling company, is opening its Mesa facility 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at 618 E. Auto Center Drive Suite No. 111, to the public for a one-day battery recycling collection event in recognition of America Recycles Day.

Household batteries, lithium-ion batteries, cellphones, tablets, power tools and other small electronics, including damaged and defective batteries, will be accepted, according to a release.

Additional details on what is accepted, what is not accepted, limits per vehicle, etc. can be found at cirbasolutions.com.