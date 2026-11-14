⚠️ Invasive plant removal underway at Clifton Nature Park

Crews from Mesa County’s Weed and Pest Department are removing invasive Tamarisk and Russian olive at Clifton Nature Park this winter.

Work hours are Monday–Thursday, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Park visitors will see crews using chainsaws, herbicides, wood chippers, and burn piles. Please respect any temporary closures and stay clear of equipment for your safety.

Crews are using a cut-stump method: they cut Tamarisk near the base, then apply an aquatic-safe herbicide to the stump. Debris is chipped or piled for burning later, which helps return organic material to the soil and supports native plants.

This project is funded by the America the Beautiful grant and is part of a larger effort to restore native habitat along the Colorado River and improve the long-term health of local open spaces.