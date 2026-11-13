📅 Pokémon & Sports Card Show at Mesa County Fairgrounds

Case Hit Promotions is bringing back their Pokémon and Sports Card Show to the Mesa County Fairgrounds Community Building on Saturday, November 21, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Location: 2785 US-50, Grand Junction, CO 81503

Admission: $5 per person age 16+ ; ages 15 and under are free

; Early access: Get in at 9:00 a.m. with an exclusive early access ticket

Get in at with an exclusive early access ticket How to get early access: DM Case Hit Promotions on Facebook to purchase early access tickets

This is a fun spot for card collectors, Pokémon fans, and families to browse, buy, or trade cards and connect with other collectors.