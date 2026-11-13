undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Sports
📅 Pokémon & Sports Card Show returns Nov. 21, 2026
11 days ago
📅 Pokémon & Sports Card Show at Mesa County Fairgrounds
Case Hit Promotions is bringing back their Pokémon and Sports Card Show to the Mesa County Fairgrounds Community Building on Saturday, November 21, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Location: 2785 US-50, Grand Junction, CO 81503
- Admission: $5 per person age 16+; ages 15 and under are free
- Early access: Get in at 9:00 a.m. with an exclusive early access ticket
- How to get early access: DM Case Hit Promotions on Facebook to purchase early access tickets
This is a fun spot for card collectors, Pokémon fans, and families to browse, buy, or trade cards and connect with other collectors.
More Info: Case Hit Promotions Pokemon and Sports Card Show 1...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.