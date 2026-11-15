Neighbors all over Mesa are giving away some very useful free items this week. Here are a few you can pick up if you move quickly.

Item: Beige living room sofa with decorative cushions

Condition: Described as comfortable, set up for a living room

Location: Knoell East - Mesa, Mesa, AZ

Details: Full-size couch, neutral beige color with matching cushions included. Great if you’re setting up a living room on a budget. Poster asks you to comment on the listing to arrange pickup.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Brown 100% leather couch, dual reclining, motorized

Condition: Described as comfortable

Location: Augusta Ranch, Mesa, AZ

Details: Power reclining leather sofa, brown color. Great for a TV room or main living room if you want a comfy, motorized recliner-style couch.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Light wood desk with two drawers

Condition: Works fine, nothing wrong with it

Location: Cadence Residence, Mesa, AZ

Details: Light wood desk, two drawers on the right side. Good size for a home office or student desk. Owner says it’s FREE if you pick it up; they just upgraded to a new desk and don’t want this to go to bulk trash.

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Item: Assorted clothing lot

Condition: Mixed lot, colors listed

Location: Discovery at Sunrise, Mesa, AZ

Details: Bundle of clothing in black, pink, red, and white. Great if you need extra clothes for yourself, teens, or for crafting/upcycling. Check the listing for sizes and exact pieces.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Large pile of dirt

Location: Mystic Heights, Mesa, AZ

Details: Big pile of dirt on the curbside, ready for pickup. Handy for filling low spots, gardening, or landscaping projects. Bring your own containers, shovels, and a truck or trailer.

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Item: Fairy figurine on a horse

Location: El Cortez-Sunny Sky's, Mesa, AZ

Details: Decorative figurine, good for home décor or as a gift for someone who loves fantasy or fairy themes. Nice little accent piece for a shelf or desk.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Square gray ceramic plate

Location: Red Mountain Ranch, Mesa, AZ

Details: Elegant gray ceramic plate, square shape. Can be used for serving food or as a decorative tray. Offered as free porch pickup, so you can grab it at your convenience once you arrange with the poster.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free items in Mesa tend to go fast, so if something here catches your eye, click through, message the poster, and make pickup plans as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.