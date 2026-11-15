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🐶 Playful, Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Apache Junction
Looking for a new four‑legged friend in Apache Junction, AZ? These adoptable dogs are waiting at your local shelter for a loving home.
All dogs below are at Apache Junction Animal Control and have an adoption fee of $90.
FIONA
- Breed: American Bulldog / Boxer mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Shelter: Apache Junction Animal Control
- Adoption Fee: $90
- Phone: (480) 983-4405
FIONA is a strong, sturdy girl with that classic Bulldog/Boxer look and a beautiful fawn coat. She’s an adult dog, so she’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to settle into a home that will give her structure, love, and daily exercise.
👉 Meet FIONA and apply to adopt on adoptapet
SHOGUN
- Breed: Husky / German Shepherd Dog mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tricolor (Tan/Brown & Black & White)
- Shelter: Apache Junction Animal Control
- Adoption Fee: $90
- Phone: (480) 983-4405
SHOGUN is a striking Husky/Shepherd mix with a bold tricolor coat. As an adult, he’s ready for an active home that can give him plenty of walks, mental games, and time with his people.
👉 Meet SHOGUN and apply to adopt on adoptapet
BOSCO
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: White with Brown/Chocolate
- Shelter: Apache Junction Animal Control
- Adoption Fee: $90
- Phone: (480) 983-4405
BOSCO is a young, handsome Pit Bull Terrier with a bright white coat and brown patches. He’s at a great age to keep learning manners and bond closely with his new family.
👉 Meet BOSCO and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Apache Junction, consider visiting Apache Junction Animal Control or calling (480) 983-4405 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.