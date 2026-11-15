Looking for a new four‑legged friend in Apache Junction, AZ? These adoptable dogs are waiting at your local shelter for a loving home.

All dogs below are at Apache Junction Animal Control and have an adoption fee of $90.

Breed: American Bulldog / Boxer mix

American Bulldog / Boxer mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Shelter: Apache Junction Animal Control

Adoption Fee: $90

Phone: (480) 983-4405

FIONA is a strong, sturdy girl with that classic Bulldog/Boxer look and a beautiful fawn coat. She’s an adult dog, so she’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to settle into a home that will give her structure, love, and daily exercise.

👉 Meet FIONA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Husky / German Shepherd Dog mix

Husky / German Shepherd Dog mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Tricolor (Tan/Brown & Black & White)

Tricolor (Tan/Brown & Black & White) Shelter: Apache Junction Animal Control

Adoption Fee: $90

Phone: (480) 983-4405

SHOGUN is a striking Husky/Shepherd mix with a bold tricolor coat. As an adult, he’s ready for an active home that can give him plenty of walks, mental games, and time with his people.

👉 Meet SHOGUN and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier

American Pit Bull Terrier Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: White with Brown/Chocolate

White with Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Apache Junction Animal Control

Adoption Fee: $90

Phone: (480) 983-4405

BOSCO is a young, handsome Pit Bull Terrier with a bright white coat and brown patches. He’s at a great age to keep learning manners and bond closely with his new family.

👉 Meet BOSCO and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Apache Junction, consider visiting Apache Junction Animal Control or calling (480) 983-4405 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.