undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Mesa
🍽️ Mesa AZ Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring Now
4 days ago
Mesa’s food scene is busy and growing, which means lots of kitchens and hotels are looking for reliable people. If you like fast-paced work and helping guests, these local spots are worth a look.
Assistant Manager (07661) – Power Road
- Employer: Domino's
- Location: Mesa, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Run shifts, help with deliveries, and keep the store running smoothly. Good fit if you have a valid driver’s license, open availability, and want on-the-job training with room to grow.
Assistant Manager (07602) – 510 S. Dobson Rd
- Employer: Domino's
- Location: Mesa, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead the team, handle inventory and cash, and make sure customers are happy every shift. Great for natural leaders who don’t mind a hands-on, on-your-feet job.
Kitchen Staff
- Employer: Jumak LLC (Korean restaurant)
- Location: Mesa, AZ
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: $17.50–$24.00/hour
Help prep, cook, and plate Korean dishes in a busy, team-focused kitchen. Nice option if you want solid hourly pay, kitchen experience, and an employee discount.
Assistant Manager – Andy's Frozen Custard Restaurant
- Employer: Andy's Frozen Custard
- Location: Mesa, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $21.00–$25.00/hour, ~35–40 hrs/week
Partner with the GM to run the store, lead the crew, and own results in a high-energy dessert shop. Comes with PTO, paid training, and employee discount, but you’ll need 2+ years restaurant management, open availability, and comfort with late-night, on-your-feet shifts.
Room Attendant
- Employer: My Place Hotels
- Location: Mesa, AZ
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $16.00–$17.00/hour + monthly bonus potential
Clean guest rooms and public areas, handle linens, and report maintenance issues. Good for detail-oriented folks who like physical work, flexible scheduling, and growth potential in hotels.
Line Cook
- Employer: ThanksABrunch LLC
- Location: Mesa, AZ 85206
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: $16.00–$20.00/hour
Cook brunch dishes to spec, keep the kitchen organized, and help with menu ideas and catering. Great for experienced line cooks who want daytime shifts and an employee discount.
Line Cook
- Employer: MISSION BBQ
- Location: Mesa, AZ (opening soon)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $16.00–$18.00/hour
Work the line in a casual BBQ spot, focusing on speed, quality, and a clean open kitchen. Perks include free shift meals, dining discounts, PTO, 401(k), and flexible schedule.
Prep Cook
- Employer: MISSION BBQ
- Location: Mesa, AZ (opening soon)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $16.00–$18.00/hour
Handle recipe prep, food quality, and kitchen cleanliness behind the scenes. Good entry into restaurant work with training, flexible hours, and room to advance.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—hours and duties can be flexible if you’re a strong fit.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.