Mesa’s food scene is busy and growing, which means lots of kitchens and hotels are looking for reliable people. If you like fast-paced work and helping guests, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: Domino's

Domino's Location: Mesa, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run shifts, help with deliveries, and keep the store running smoothly. Good fit if you have a valid driver’s license, open availability, and want on-the-job training with room to grow.

Employer: Domino's

Domino's Location: Mesa, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the team, handle inventory and cash, and make sure customers are happy every shift. Great for natural leaders who don’t mind a hands-on, on-your-feet job.

Employer: Jumak LLC (Korean restaurant)

Location: Mesa, AZ

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: $17.50–$24.00/hour

Help prep, cook, and plate Korean dishes in a busy, team-focused kitchen. Nice option if you want solid hourly pay, kitchen experience, and an employee discount.

Employer: Andy's Frozen Custard

Location: Mesa, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.00–$25.00/hour, ~35–40 hrs/week

Partner with the GM to run the store, lead the crew, and own results in a high-energy dessert shop. Comes with PTO, paid training, and employee discount, but you’ll need 2+ years restaurant management, open availability, and comfort with late-night, on-your-feet shifts.

Employer: My Place Hotels

Location: Mesa, AZ

Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.00–$17.00/hour + monthly bonus potential

Clean guest rooms and public areas, handle linens, and report maintenance issues. Good for detail-oriented folks who like physical work, flexible scheduling, and growth potential in hotels.

Employer: ThanksABrunch LLC

Location: Mesa, AZ 85206

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: $16.00–$20.00/hour

Cook brunch dishes to spec, keep the kitchen organized, and help with menu ideas and catering. Great for experienced line cooks who want daytime shifts and an employee discount.

Employer: MISSION BBQ

Location: Mesa, AZ (opening soon)

(opening soon) Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.00–$18.00/hour

Work the line in a casual BBQ spot, focusing on speed, quality, and a clean open kitchen. Perks include free shift meals, dining discounts, PTO, 401(k), and flexible schedule.

Employer: MISSION BBQ

Location: Mesa, AZ (opening soon)

(opening soon) Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.00–$18.00/hour

Handle recipe prep, food quality, and kitchen cleanliness behind the scenes. Good entry into restaurant work with training, flexible hours, and room to advance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—hours and duties can be flexible if you’re a strong fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.