Mesa’s logistics scene is busy right now, with food distribution, schools, and equipment dealers all hiring. If you like keeping things moving—trucks, parts, or warehouse stock—these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Sysco

Location: Mesa, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the shop that keeps the Sysco fleet running. You’ll supervise mechanics, manage repairs and preventive maintenance, handle parts purchasing and inventory, and help control costs while keeping trucks safe and road-ready.

Employer: Sysco

Location: Mesa, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Plan where every product lives in the warehouse so orders move fast and accurate. This role is great if you like organizing, working with warehouse systems, and using tech to make the pick path more efficient.

Employer: Komatsu Southwest

Location: Mesa, AZ (near Mesa Gateway Airport)

Type: Onsite, Internship

Salary: Not listed

Outdoor, hands-on role at a brand new heavy equipment facility. You’ll use forklifts, check in and ship out machines and attachments, keep the yard organized, and support inventory—good fit if you’re mechanically inclined and want a path toward technician work.

Employer: Mesa Public Schools

Location: Mesa, AZ

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Base Pay: $17.78/hour + performance pay potential

Benefits: Vacation, sick leave, holidays, Arizona State Retirement System match, health & life insurance

Help keep school buses and district vehicles on the road by managing parts inventory, issuing parts to mechanics, and assisting with purchasing. Solid benefits, steady hours, and extra pay for prior experience and certain degrees.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related openings you can jump to from the listing.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.