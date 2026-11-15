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🔧 Mesa AZ Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings
Mesa has a lot of hands-on work right now, especially if you like staying active and working outdoors or on your feet. Here are several solid options across cleaning, detailing, landscaping, and maintenance.
Mobile Detail Technician (Full-Time)
- Employer: Daniels Detailing
- Location: Mesa, AZ (East Valley: Mesa, Gilbert, Chandler, Queen Creek & nearby)
- Salary: $18–$20/hour + bonuses & tips
- Type: Full-time
This is a mobile role detailing cars, trucks, RVs, boats, and aircraft. Good fit if you like physical work, working outside, and want room to grow into lead tech roles.
Maintenance Technician (Service Technician – Flat-Rate)
- Employer: Camping World
- Location: Mesa, AZ
- Salary: $22.55–$53.71/hour (flat-rate pay range)
- Type: Full-time
Hands-on RV maintenance role doing electrical, plumbing, carpentry, and appliance work. Good for techs with at least 1 year of experience who want strong pay, benefits, and steady shop work.
Landscape Crew Member
- Employer: Santa Rita Landscaping Inc.
- Location: Mesa, AZ
- Salary: Competitive hourly pay (not listed)
- Type: Full-time
Outdoor job doing mowing, trimming, planting, and clean-up on commercial properties. Monday–Friday 5:00 AM–3:00 PM, year-round work, with health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and uniforms.
Professional Home Cleaner – Independent Contractor
- Employer: Sunday Edit Cleaning (contract platform)
- Location: Mesa, AZ (serving Chandler & Gilbert area)
- Pay: $28–$35/hour (per-job estimate) + 100% of tips + bonuses
- Type: 1099 independent contractor
You set your own schedule and bring your own supplies; they handle the clients and payments. Best for cleaners with 2–3+ years of experience who want flexible hours and weekly direct deposit.
Janitorial Associate
- Employer: Walmart Supercenter #3089
- Location: 6306 S Mountain Rd, Mesa, AZ 85212
- Salary: $16–$29/hour + possible premiums & incentives
- Type: Full-time & Part-time
Keep the store clean from parking lot to restrooms, with multiple shift options (opening, morning, mid, closing). Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO, and paid education (Live Better U).
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while it’s fresh. A quick, focused application today can easily turn into your next steady paycheck.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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