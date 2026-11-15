Mesa has a lot of hands-on work right now, especially if you like staying active and working outdoors or on your feet. Here are several solid options across cleaning, detailing, landscaping, and maintenance.

Employer: Daniels Detailing

Daniels Detailing Location: Mesa, AZ (East Valley: Mesa, Gilbert, Chandler, Queen Creek & nearby)

(East Valley: Mesa, Gilbert, Chandler, Queen Creek & nearby) Salary: $18–$20/hour + bonuses & tips

Type: Full-time

This is a mobile role detailing cars, trucks, RVs, boats, and aircraft. Good fit if you like physical work, working outside, and want room to grow into lead tech roles.

Employer: Camping World

Location: Mesa, AZ

Salary: $22.55–$53.71/hour (flat-rate pay range)

(flat-rate pay range) Type: Full-time

Hands-on RV maintenance role doing electrical, plumbing, carpentry, and appliance work. Good for techs with at least 1 year of experience who want strong pay, benefits, and steady shop work.

Employer: Santa Rita Landscaping Inc.

Location: Mesa, AZ

Salary: Competitive hourly pay (not listed)

Competitive hourly pay (not listed) Type: Full-time

Outdoor job doing mowing, trimming, planting, and clean-up on commercial properties. Monday–Friday 5:00 AM–3:00 PM, year-round work, with health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and uniforms.

Employer: Sunday Edit Cleaning (contract platform)

Sunday Edit Cleaning (contract platform) Location: Mesa, AZ (serving Chandler & Gilbert area)

(serving Chandler & Gilbert area) Pay: $28–$35/hour (per-job estimate) + 100% of tips + bonuses

Type: 1099 independent contractor

You set your own schedule and bring your own supplies; they handle the clients and payments. Best for cleaners with 2–3+ years of experience who want flexible hours and weekly direct deposit.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #3089

Location: 6306 S Mountain Rd, Mesa, AZ 85212

Salary: $16–$29/hour + possible premiums & incentives

Type: Full-time & Part-time

Keep the store clean from parking lot to restrooms, with multiple shift options (opening, morning, mid, closing). Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO, and paid education (Live Better U).

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while it’s fresh. A quick, focused application today can easily turn into your next steady paycheck.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.