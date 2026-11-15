Mesa’s customer service and retail scene is busy right now, with options from entry-level to management. Here are several solid roles if you like helping people and staying on your feet.

Employer: Domino’s

Location: Mesa, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Make pizzas, run the register, and take care of customers in a fast-paced store. Flexible schedules, menu discounts, and growth paths (many owners started in-store).

Employer: Lowe’s Companies, Inc.

Location: Mesa, AZ

Type: Part-time

Salary: Starting rate varies by experience/location

Help shoppers with home improvement projects in departments like tools, paint, garden, or appliances. Comes with health benefits options, 10% employee discount, tuition help, and 401(k) with company match.

Employer: Circle K

Location: 2808 S Dobson Rd, Mesa, AZ 85202

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (weekly pay + weekly bonus potential)

Convenience store role where you run the register, stock, and help customers all shift long. Offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, flexible schedules, and paid training.

Employer: Falcon Farms Inc

Location: Various stores in Mesa area

Type: Part-time

Salary: $18.00/hour

Perfect if you like early mornings and working solo. You’ll set up and refresh flower displays, restock, and keep inventory looking great; includes paid training, phone allowance, and mileage/transport reimbursement per route.

Employer: JARS Cannabis

Location: Mesa, AZ (Queen Creek area)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $15.50–$16/hour + shared tips

Entry-level cannabis retail role with full training provided. Open availability is a must; you’ll guide customers on products, keep the shop clean, and get access to employee discounts and health benefits.

Employer: Pep Boys

Location: Mesa, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $15.15–$18.00/hour + commission & flat-rate incentives

Front-desk role at an auto shop: greet customers, schedule service, and help with basic automotive tasks like oil changes and tire work. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and DailyPay access.

Employer: Pep Boys

Location: Mesa, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $64,300–$95,000/year + commission & bonus potential

Lead the whole store—sales, service shop, and team. You’ll hire, coach, and manage staff while driving sales and shop productivity; comes with full benefits and leadership responsibility.

Employer: Acumen Fiscal Agent

Location: Mesa, AZ (exact site TBD)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Phone- and computer-heavy role helping clients with Medicaid-related services and paperwork. Good fit if you like detailed data entry, problem-solving, and steady office hours; includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k), generous PTO, and 15 paid holidays.

Employer: AT&T

Location: 1411 S Power Rd, Mesa, AZ

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Salary: $48,930–$75,000/year (hourly + uncapped commission)

Sell phones, plans, and internet using a consultative approach in a busy retail store. Strong benefits, big employee discounts, and clear earning potential if you like hitting sales goals.

Employer: FedEx Office

Location: Mesa, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Second-in-command at a print/ship center, leading the team and stepping in for the Store Manager. You’ll handle customer issues, train staff, and keep production and shipping running smoothly.

Employer: Wells Fargo

Location: 305 E Main St, Mesa, AZ 85201

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-line banking role handling deposits, withdrawals, and everyday questions while using your Spanish/English skills. Strong training, clear growth paths in retail banking, and Saturday availability required.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #3089

Location: 6306 S Mountain Rd, Mesa, AZ 85212

Type: Full-time

Salary: $21–$34/hour + potential premiums & incentives

Leadership role in asset protection at a busy Supercenter. Competitive hourly pay, bonuses, full Walmart benefits, and access to Live Better U for paid education.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.