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🛒 Mesa AZ Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings
Mesa’s customer service and retail scene is busy right now, with options from entry-level to management. Here are several solid roles if you like helping people and staying on your feet.
Customer Service Rep – Power Road
Employer: Domino’s
Location: Mesa, AZ
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Make pizzas, run the register, and take care of customers in a fast-paced store. Flexible schedules, menu discounts, and growth paths (many owners started in-store).
Retail Sales – Part Time
Employer: Lowe’s Companies, Inc.
Location: Mesa, AZ
Type: Part-time
Salary: Starting rate varies by experience/location
Help shoppers with home improvement projects in departments like tools, paint, garden, or appliances. Comes with health benefits options, 10% employee discount, tuition help, and 401(k) with company match.
Customer Service Representative
Employer: Circle K
Location: 2808 S Dobson Rd, Mesa, AZ 85202
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed (weekly pay + weekly bonus potential)
Convenience store role where you run the register, stock, and help customers all shift long. Offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, flexible schedules, and paid training.
Merchandiser – Floral (Multiple Locations)
Employer: Falcon Farms Inc
Location: Various stores in Mesa area
Type: Part-time
Salary: $18.00/hour
Perfect if you like early mornings and working solo. You’ll set up and refresh flower displays, restock, and keep inventory looking great; includes paid training, phone allowance, and mileage/transport reimbursement per route.
Queen Creek Budtender
Employer: JARS Cannabis
Location: Mesa, AZ (Queen Creek area)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $15.50–$16/hour + shared tips
Entry-level cannabis retail role with full training provided. Open availability is a must; you’ll guide customers on products, keep the shop clean, and get access to employee discounts and health benefits.
Automotive Customer Service Advisor
Employer: Pep Boys
Location: Mesa, AZ
Type: Full-time
Salary: $15.15–$18.00/hour + commission & flat-rate incentives
Front-desk role at an auto shop: greet customers, schedule service, and help with basic automotive tasks like oil changes and tire work. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and DailyPay access.
Store Manager
Employer: Pep Boys
Location: Mesa, AZ
Type: Full-time
Salary: $64,300–$95,000/year + commission & bonus potential
Lead the whole store—sales, service shop, and team. You’ll hire, coach, and manage staff while driving sales and shop productivity; comes with full benefits and leadership responsibility.
Customer Relations Specialist
Employer: Acumen Fiscal Agent
Location: Mesa, AZ (exact site TBD)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Phone- and computer-heavy role helping clients with Medicaid-related services and paperwork. Good fit if you like detailed data entry, problem-solving, and steady office hours; includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k), generous PTO, and 15 paid holidays.
Retail Sales Consultant
Employer: AT&T
Location: 1411 S Power Rd, Mesa, AZ
Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)
Salary: $48,930–$75,000/year (hourly + uncapped commission)
Sell phones, plans, and internet using a consultative approach in a busy retail store. Strong benefits, big employee discounts, and clear earning potential if you like hitting sales goals.
Retail Assistant Manager
Employer: FedEx Office
Location: Mesa, AZ
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Second-in-command at a print/ship center, leading the team and stepping in for the Store Manager. You’ll handle customer issues, train staff, and keep production and shipping running smoothly.
Teller – Bilingual (Spanish/English), Downtown Mesa
Employer: Wells Fargo
Location: 305 E Main St, Mesa, AZ 85201
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Front-line banking role handling deposits, withdrawals, and everyday questions while using your Spanish/English skills. Strong training, clear growth paths in retail banking, and Saturday availability required.
AP Team Lead
Employer: Walmart Supercenter #3089
Location: 6306 S Mountain Rd, Mesa, AZ 85212
Type: Full-time
Salary: $21–$34/hour + potential premiums & incentives
Leadership role in asset protection at a busy Supercenter. Competitive hourly pay, bonuses, full Walmart benefits, and access to Live Better U for paid education.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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