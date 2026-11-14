Mesa’s HR scene is busy right now, with roles ranging from hands-on benefits work to big-picture culture leadership. If you’re in Human Resources and based in the East Valley, these are worth a look.

Employer: Technical Professionals Group (supporting a large copper mining operation)

Technical Professionals Group (supporting a large copper mining operation) Location: Mesa, AZ

Type: Full-time, 6‑month contract with potential extension

with potential extension Salary: Not listed

You’ll own the end-to-end onboarding experience, employee lifecycle tasks, and cross-functional HR projects. Great fit if you like process improvement, project coordination, and building smoother systems across HR, payroll, IT, and operations.

Employer: Dexcom

Location: Mesa, AZ (also supports San Diego Product Innovation Center)

(also supports San Diego Product Innovation Center) Type: Full-time

Salary: $111,100 – $185,100

Lead culture and engagement strategy for a major health tech manufacturer, guiding programs around communication, recognition, development, and belonging. This is a senior role for someone with 8–12+ years experience, comfortable managing a global team and traveling 25–50%, including internationally.

Employer: Charter One

Location: Mesa, AZ

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Perfect if you love the details of benefits administration. You’ll oversee health, retirement, and workers’ comp programs, manage ACA compliance, open enrollment, and employee benefits questions for charter school staff nationwide. Requires a Bachelor’s degree, 2–4 years benefits/HR experience, and an AZ IVP Fingerprint Clearance card.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more options and related roles. Save the links you like and apply while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.