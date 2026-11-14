Mesa’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you’re deep into heavy civil work or hands-on in the shop. Here are a few strong picks worth a look this week.

Employer: Jobot (ENR-ranked heavy civil contractor)

Jobot (ENR-ranked heavy civil contractor) Location: Mesa, AZ

Salary: $125,000 – $165,000 per year

Type: Full-time

Lead estimating for bridge and structures work on big transportation and infrastructure projects across the Southwest. This role is ideal if you have 5+ years estimating heavy structures, know Design-Build/CMAR/CMGC, and want to own the structures portion of high-profile bids while mentoring junior estimators.

Employer: Salute Mission Inc.

Location: Mesa, AZ (onsite; also hiring in Midlothian, TX)

(onsite; also hiring in Midlothian, TX) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Hands-on electrical work in a data center setting for someone with 5+ years in the trade (outside lineman, inside wireman, installer tech, electrician, or Master Electrician). You’ll handle lighting and battery PMs, rack moves, panel installs/retrofits, security gate repair, and heat trace testing, plus help lead scheduling and materials in a fast-moving, high-pressure environment.

Employer: Percision Collision LLC

Location: Mesa, AZ

Pay: $15.00 – $25.00 per hour

Type: In-person (other/unspecified schedule)

Support auto body techs with prep, masking, light sheet metal, and parts install so vehicles are ready for paint and delivery. They want at least 1 year of real shop experience, strong masking skills, and someone who is organized and on time every morning.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—Mesa’s trades jobs tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.