Mesa’s transportation scene is busy right now—good mix of CDL, delivery, and shop roles, from schools to national carriers. If you like being on the road or under the hood, there’s solid variety here.

Employer: Andrus Transportation Services, Inc.

Andrus Transportation Services, Inc. Location: Mesa, AZ (Western U.S. regional routes)

(Western U.S. regional routes) Type: Full-time, CDL-A

Pay: $1,250–$1,920 weekly, about $65,000–$99,000/year

Regional dry van routes across the Western states with no-touch freight and 2,500+ miles/week. Newer automatic trucks, performance and hazmat bonuses, 401(k), health benefits, paid vacation, and pet/rider policies from day one.

Employer: Mesa Public Schools

Location: Mesa, AZ

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay: $21.01/hour

Entry-level shop role doing oil changes, tires, basic repairs, and refueling on district vehicles. Comes with vacation, sick leave, holidays, Arizona State Retirement System match, health and life insurance, plus performance pay and credit for prior experience.

Employer: Mesa Public Schools

Location: Mesa, AZ

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay: $24.97/hour

Senior-level role handling diagnostics, engine and transmission overhauls, and bus safety checks. Strong benefits (retirement match, health, vacation, sick leave) and extra pay for experience/education; ideal if you have diesel and journeyman-level skills.

Employer: UPS

Location: Mesa, AZ

Type: Seasonal/Temporary

Pay: $23.00/hour + $0.76/mile reimbursement

Deliver packages in your own insured vehicle with flexible, fast-paced shifts Monday–Saturday. No delivery experience needed—good short-term option to earn solid hourly pay and get a foot in the door with UPS.

Employer: Parts Authority

Location: Mesa, AZ

Type: Part-time

Pay: From $15.15/hour

Pick up and deliver auto parts to shops and customers while following set routes and schedules. Light warehouse help at times, and access to a wide benefits menu and employee discounts if you grow with the company.

Employer: All Aboard America

Location: Mesa, AZ

Type: Full-time, CDL-B or A with Passenger endorsement

Pay: $23.00–$26.00/hour

Lead classroom and behind-the-wheel training for motorcoach drivers, plus occasional driving yourself. Monday–Friday daytime hours with some travel, and a strong benefits package including 401(k) match, health, vision, dental, PTO, and discounts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings and details once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.